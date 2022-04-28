Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Observe Medical ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBSRV   NO0010865009

OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA

(OBSRV)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/28 04:04:36 am EDT
5.940 NOK   -0.34%
PU
AQ
04/01Observe Medical receives MDR certification under the new European Medical Device Regulation
AQ
Observe Medical : successfully delivers ultrasound probes to all of Fresenius Kidney Care's educational centers in the USA

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Observe Medical successfully delivers ultrasound probes to all of Fresenius Kidney Care's educational centers in the USA
Thu, Apr 28, 2022 09:59 CETReport this content

Oslo, 28 April 2022 - Observe Medical ASA ("the Company" or "Observe Medical") today announces that it has delivered an additional 58 Biim ultrasound probes to Fresenius Kidney Care in the US, completing the delivery of a total of 260 ultrasound probes in the first phase of the delivery to Fresenius Kidney Care as planned.

As part of the partnership agreement announced in January this year, Observe Medical has delivered the final batch of Biim ultrasound probes to the educational centers of Fresenius Kidney Care, a leading provider of kidney care services in the US. The educational centers are responsible for supporting more than 2 500 dialysis clinics throughout the USA, which are targeted to introduce the Biim ultrasound product.

"The delivery of 260 Biim probes represents an important milestone in our relationship with Fresenius. Moving forward, we will continue the work to support Fresenius' nationwide network as they continue the roll-out of Biim probes in their effort to set a new standard for dialysis treatment," commented Rune Nystad, CEO of Observe Medical.

"Following the initial pilot study across two dozen Fresenius clinics in 2020, I am excited to see the roll-out across hundreds of dialysis clinics in the USA. As a global leader in their field, Fresenius is setting a new standard and I believe this can also lead to other great opportunities globally," Rune Nystad said.

For further information, please contact:

Rune Nystad, CEO Observe Medical
Mobile: +47 916 24 683
E-mail: rune.nystad@observemedical.com

Per Arne Nygård, CFO of Observe Medical
Mobile: +47 411 04 345
E-mail: perarne.nygard@observemedical.com

About Observe Medical

Observe Medical is a Nordic medtech company that develops, markets and sells innovative medtech products for the global market. The Company is committed to improving patient welfare and patient outcomes, improving clinical data accuracy and promoting positive health economics.

The Company seeks to drive growth by leveraging its expertise in sales and commercialization of its broad portfolio of medical technology products, mainly in urine measurement, anesthesiology/ICUs, surgery and wound care, in combination with targeted M&A.

The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with additional offices in Narvik, Norway and Gothenburg, Sweden, and subsidiaries in Finland and the US. In addition, Observe Medical has a direct sale organization in the Nordics and a distributor network internationally.

Further information is available at www.observemedical.com.

Disclaimer

Observe Medical ASA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
