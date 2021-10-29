ObsEva Announces Management Change - Form 6-K

ObsEva Announces Management Change

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland - October 29, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that current Chief Financial Officer David Renas will be stepping down from his position for personal reasons, effective January 5, 2022. ObsEva has retained an executive search firm to assist the Company's Board of Directors with identifying a new Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive team, I would like to thank Dave for his contributions to the Company over the past year and wish him all the best for the future, "said Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva.

David Renas added, "It has been my pleasure working with ObsEva during this exciting time for the company. I look forward to following their continued progress as they move toward commercialization."

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements