    OBSVF   CH0346177709

OBSEVA SA

(OBSVF)
03:46:51 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.1000 USD    0.00%
ObsEva Files Year End 2022 Financial Statements
GL
03/22Obseva Sa : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21ObsEva SA(OTCPK:OBSV.F) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
ObsEva Files Year End 2022 Financial Statements

03/31/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland – March 31, 2023 ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN / OTC Pink Market: OBSVF), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s health, today published its U.S. Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2022, including the U.S. GAAP financial results for year-end 2022. The U.S. Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed in the financial section of the Company’s website, here or directly via the link here.

ObsEva expects to publish its Swiss Annual Report to Shareholders, including the financial results for year end 2022 in IFRS, in the week commencing April 24, 2023.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN” and on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol “OBSVF”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Will Brown
will.brown@obseva.com
+1 (334) 313-2319

###

 

 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -58,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 28,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 12,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 79,5%
Managers and Directors
William M. Brown Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ernest Loumaye Chairman
Edward T. Mathers Independent Director
Catarina Edfjäll Independent Director
Brian O'Callaghan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBSEVA SA0.00%13
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.56%86 608
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.10%80 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.60%34 784
BIONTECH SE-18.41%29 539
GENMAB A/S-12.55%24 559
