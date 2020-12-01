Log in
ObsEva SA to present at The International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology 19th World Congress – virtual edition, December 2-5, 2020

12/01/2020 | 01:00am EST
Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – December 1, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health today announced that Ernest Loumaye, MD, PhD, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors, will give a presentation at the ISGE (International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology) 19th World Congress Virtual Edition, December 2-5, 2020.

Dr Loumaye’s presentation will take place during the symposium available on demand on Friday December 4th from 08:00 am GMT and accessible for 4 months. The link to the Congress and sessions will be available under “Events Calendar” in the investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

Symposium:      IVF AND PREGNANCY: Recent development in IVF

Date:                Friday December 4th

Title:                The use of a novel oxytocin receptor antagonist, nolasiban, prior to embryo transfer: does it help?

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

About Nolasiban

Nolasiban (previously known as OBE001), is an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist which was licensed from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2013. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights (ex China).

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of ObsEva’s product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, clinical development and related interactions with regulators, , ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Risk Factors disclosed in ObsEva’s Report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2020 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.obseva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

 

 

 

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
