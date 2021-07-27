Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ObsEva SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBSV   CH0346177709

OBSEVA SA

(OBSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ObsEva Shares Buoyed After License Agreement With Organon

07/27/2021 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart

ObsEva SA has agreed to licence the global development, manufacturing and commercial rights for an investigational agent being evaluated as a treatment for preterm labor to women's health company Organon & Co., buoying its shares early Tuesday.

In premarket trading, the biopharmaceutical company's stock was 34% higher after ending Monday at $2.52, up 21% since the end of last year. ObsEva was 1.7% lower after closing the previous session at $29.66.

Organon said it would license rights to ebopiprant, which if approved has the potential to be a first-in-class innovation for a common and serious condition with no approved therapies for acute treatment of preterm labor in the U.S.

Under the terms of their deal, Organon said ObsEva is entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on commercial sales as well as up to $500 million in upfront and milestone payments, including $25 million to be paid at signing, up to $90 million in development and regulatory milestones and up to $385 million sales based milestones.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 0713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OBSEVA SA 2.02% 2.52 Delayed Quote.21.15%
ORGANON & CO. -0.47% 29.66 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about OBSEVA SA
07:14aObsEva Shares Buoyed After License Agreement With Organon
DJ
06:31aOBSEVA : Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commer..
PU
04:46aOBSEVA : Grants Organon Global License to Develop, Commercialize Preterm Labor T..
MT
01:51aOBSEVA : Grants Organon Global License To Develop, Commercialize Preterm Labor T..
MT
01:00aOBSEVA : Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commer..
AQ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Organon and ObsEva Enter Global -2-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and..
DJ
07/02ObsEva to Present Ebopiprant (OBE022) Data at the Society for Reproductive In..
GL
07/02PRESS RELEASE : ObsEva to Present Ebopiprant (OBE022) Data at the Society for Re..
DJ
06/30OBSEVA : Says Yselty Shows Potential Against Uterine Disease in Open-Label Pilot..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,01 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15 020x
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart OBSEVA SA
Duration : Period :
ObsEva SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBSEVA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,52 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target 713%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian O'Callaghan Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Renas Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Jean-Pierre Gotteland Chief Scientific Officer, Head-R&D
Elizabeth Ijeoma Onyemelukwe Garner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBSEVA SA21.15%188
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.01%86 563
BIONTECH SE251.15%69 138
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.49%67 035
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.60%59 833
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.83%51 496