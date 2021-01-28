Log in
OBSEVA SA

(OBSV)
Press Release : ObsEva to Increase Issued Share Capital by Creating Additional Treasury Shares

01/28/2021 | 01:00am EST
   Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -- Thursday 28 January, 2021 -- 
ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage 
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and 
commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that 
compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, announced today 
that its board of directors approved on January 27, 2021 an increase of 
its share capital from 60,202,619 to 66,222,867 through the issuance of 
6,020,248 new registered shares at an issue price of 1/13 of a Swiss 
Franc each. The 6,020,248 new shares, to be issued out of the company's 
authorized capital, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA Inc., its 
100% wholly owned subsidiary, and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or 
around February 2, 2021. The transaction has been decided to provide the 
group with additional treasury shares that can be used in the future to 
raise funds in an efficient manner, as well as for the equity plans of 
the company and its subsidiaries. 
 
 
 
   About ObsEva 
 
   ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing 
novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. 
Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva 
has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs 
focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and 
improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq 
Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and 
on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol 
"OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com. 
 
 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   CEO Office contact / Investor contact 
 
   Shauna Dillon 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=i6c05xvWspepcl8ce6nL6xCHGqtwpAzrR15e7Us83hO6iKPM57l1-cqhOq_wIjeCnMVwqYXarLZlYjhCIam9QcrExfZE-kNpHQ224_npjdA= 
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch 
 
   +41 22 552 1550 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Press Release in Pdf 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc9adb3b-a87a-43e9-9224-e52a4aabb6cd

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

