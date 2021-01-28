Press Release : ObsEva to Increase Issued Share Capital by Creating Additional Treasury Shares

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -- Thursday 28 January, 2021 --
ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that
compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, announced today
that its board of directors approved on January 27, 2021 an increase of
its share capital from 60,202,619 to 66,222,867 through the issuance of
6,020,248 new registered shares at an issue price of 1/13 of a Swiss
Franc each. The 6,020,248 new shares, to be issued out of the company's
authorized capital, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA Inc., its
100% wholly owned subsidiary, and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or
around February 2, 2021. The transaction has been decided to provide the
group with additional treasury shares that can be used in the future to
raise funds in an efficient manner, as well as for the equity plans of
the company and its subsidiaries.
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing
novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy.
Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva
has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs
focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and
improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq
Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and
on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol
"OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.
