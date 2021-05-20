Press Release : ObsEva Announces Final Results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program of Yselty(R) (linzagolix) for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

-PRIMROSE 1 76-week results confirm PRIMROSE 2 data showing sustained
post-treatment effects and evidence of bone mineral density (BMD)
recovery following 52 weeks of treatment-
-Results continue to support the differentiated profile of Yselty with
the unique low-dose option (100 mg without add-back therapy (ABT)) and
the potentially best-in-class high dose (200 mg with ABT)-
-US NDA submission for uterine fibroids indication remains on track for
submission in Q3 2021; EU MAA CHMP recommendation anticipated in Q4
2021-
GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (May 20, 2021) -- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:
OBSV) (SIX: OBSN) (ObsEva or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company
developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's
reproductive health, today announced final 76-week results from the
PRIMROSE 1 clinical study of Yselty, in development for the treatment of
women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. These
results mark the final data measuring point for both the Phase 3
PRIMROSE 1 (US only) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and US) studies.
The PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 trials evaluated 100 mg and 200 mg doses
with and without ABT. If approved, Yselty will be the only GnRH
antagonist with flexible dose options that addresses the needs of three
distinct groups of women suffering from uterine fibroids:
-- 100 mg once daily for women with a contraindication to, or preference to
avoid, hormonal ABT
-- 200 mg once daily with concomitant ABT for long-term use (beyond 6
months)
-- 200 mg once daily for short-term use (up to 6 months)
The PRIMROSE 1 post-treatment results are consistent with findings from
the PRIMROSE 2 study, showing that off-treatment pain scores remained
lower than baseline across all treatment arms. Improvements in other
clinically relevant secondary endpoints, including hemoglobin levels and
quality of life also persisted off-treatment, supporting the durability
of the treatment effect of Yselty. Furthermore, as observed in PRIMROSE
2, the PRIMROSE 1 DXA results at Week 76 showed evidence of BMD recovery
for patients treated with both the 100 mg and 200 mg+ ABT doses.
"The completion of the PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 clinical studies is a
major achievement for the company," said Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of
ObsEva. "This milestone represents the next critical step in bringing
Yselty forward as a well-differentiated, once daily oral GnRH antagonist
with unique dosing options designed to treat more women with uterine
fibroids. Our EU MAA review is ongoing and we continue to prepare for
our US NDA submission in Q3 2021. We look forward to providing updates
on our progress and sharing additional efficacy and safety data, which
will be submitted for presentation at upcoming scientific conferences
this year."
Yselty(R) is a registered trademark owned by Kissei for use by ObsEva.
Yselty(R) is not yet approved for use anywhere in the world.
* Add Back Therapy = 1 mg estradiol and 0.5 mg norethindrone acetate
daily
About Linzagolix
Yselty(R) (linzagolix) is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor
antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile. Linzagolix is
currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of heavy
menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and pain associated
with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015
and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the
product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world.
About the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program in Uterine Fibroids
PRIMROSE 1 & 2 were prospective, randomized, parallel group,
double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies that investigated the
efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens of Yselty, 100 mg and 200 mg
once daily, alone and in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg estradiol
and 0.5 mg norethisterone acetate) for the treatment of heavy menstrual
bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. PRIMROSE 1 was conducted in
the United States and enrolled 574 women. PRIMROSE 2 was conducted in
Europe and the United States and enrolled 535 women. Both trials
comprised a 52-week treatment period followed by a 6-month post
treatment follow-up period.
About Uterine Fibroids
Uterine fibroids are common benign tumors of the muscular tissue of the
uterus. Uterine fibroids affect women of childbearing age and can vary
in size from undetectable to large bulky masses. Few longterm medical
treatments are available, and as a result, approximately 300,000
hysterectomies are performed for uterine fibroids every year in the US.
The symptoms of uterine fibroids are wide-ranging and include heavy
menstrual bleeding, anemia, pelvic pressure and bloating, urinary
frequency and pain that can be extremely debilitating with a significant
impact on quality of life. These symptoms can also have an impact on
mental health, creating the additional burden of anxiety and distress.
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing
novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy.
Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva
has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs
focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor.
ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under
the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is
trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please
visit www.ObsEva.com.
About Kissei
Kissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company with approximately 70 years
of history, specialized in the field of urology, kidney-dialysis and
unmet medical needs. Silodosin is a Kissei product for the treatment of
the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia which is sold
worldwide through its licensees. KLH-2109/OBE2109 is a new chemical
entity discovered by Kissei R&D.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect",
"may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are
based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These
forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical
development of ObsEva's product candidates, including the timing,
advancement and potential therapeutic benefits of linzagolix, the
potential for linzagolix to be a commercially competitive product, the
timing of data from clinical trials, expectations regarding regulatory
and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory
submissions to the EMA and FDA, and the results of interactions with
regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in
the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the
risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive
of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with
regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not
always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak,
and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors
section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended
December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on
March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These
documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at
http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date of this press release and are based on information available to
ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation
to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617)-435-6602
