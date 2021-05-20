Log in
Press Release : ObsEva Announces Final Results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program of Yselty(R) (linzagolix) for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

05/20/2021 | 01:00am EDT
   -PRIMROSE 1 76-week results confirm PRIMROSE 2 data showing sustained 
post-treatment effects and evidence of bone mineral density (BMD) 
recovery following 52 weeks of treatment- 
 
   -Results continue to support the differentiated profile of Yselty with 
the unique low-dose option (100 mg without add-back therapy (ABT)) and 
the potentially best-in-class high dose (200 mg with ABT)- 
 
   -US NDA submission for uterine fibroids indication remains on track for 
submission in Q3 2021; EU MAA CHMP recommendation anticipated in Q4 
2021- 
 
 
 
   GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (May 20, 2021) -- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: 
OBSV) (SIX: OBSN) (ObsEva or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company 
developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's 
reproductive health, today announced final 76-week results from the 
PRIMROSE 1 clinical study of Yselty, in development for the treatment of 
women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. These 
results mark the final data measuring point for both the Phase 3 
PRIMROSE 1 (US only) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and US) studies. 
 
   The PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 trials evaluated 100 mg and 200 mg doses 
with and without ABT. If approved, Yselty will be the only GnRH 
antagonist with flexible dose options that addresses the needs of three 
distinct groups of women suffering from uterine fibroids: 
 
 
   -- 100 mg once daily for women with a contraindication to, or preference to 
      avoid, hormonal ABT 
 
   -- 200 mg once daily with concomitant ABT for long-term use (beyond 6 
      months) 
 
   -- 200 mg once daily for short-term use (up to 6 months) 
 
 
   The PRIMROSE 1 post-treatment results are consistent with findings from 
the PRIMROSE 2 study, showing that off-treatment pain scores remained 
lower than baseline across all treatment arms. Improvements in other 
clinically relevant secondary endpoints, including hemoglobin levels and 
quality of life also persisted off-treatment, supporting the durability 
of the treatment effect of Yselty. Furthermore, as observed in PRIMROSE 
2, the PRIMROSE 1 DXA results at Week 76 showed evidence of BMD recovery 
for patients treated with both the 100 mg and 200 mg+ ABT doses. 
 
   "The completion of the PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 clinical studies is a 
major achievement for the company," said Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of 
ObsEva. "This milestone represents the next critical step in bringing 
Yselty forward as a well-differentiated, once daily oral GnRH antagonist 
with unique dosing options designed to treat more women with uterine 
fibroids. Our EU MAA review is ongoing and we continue to prepare for 
our US NDA submission in Q3 2021. We look forward to providing updates 
on our progress and sharing additional efficacy and safety data, which 
will be submitted for presentation at upcoming scientific conferences 
this year." 
 
   Yselty(R)  is a registered trademark owned by Kissei for use by ObsEva. 
Yselty(R)  is not yet approved for use anywhere in the world. 
 
   * Add Back Therapy = 1 mg estradiol and 0.5 mg norethindrone acetate 
daily 
 
   About Linzagolix 
 
   Yselty(R) (linzagolix) is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor 
antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile. Linzagolix is 
currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of heavy 
menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and pain associated 
with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 
and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the 
product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world. 
 
   About the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program in Uterine Fibroids 
 
   PRIMROSE 1 & 2 were prospective, randomized, parallel group, 
double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies that investigated the 
efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens of Yselty, 100 mg and 200 mg 
once daily, alone and in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg estradiol 
and 0.5 mg norethisterone acetate) for the treatment of heavy menstrual 
bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. PRIMROSE 1 was conducted in 
the United States and enrolled 574 women. PRIMROSE 2 was conducted in 
Europe and the United States and enrolled 535 women. Both trials 
comprised a 52-week treatment period followed by a 6-month post 
treatment follow-up period. 
 
   About Uterine Fibroids 
 
   Uterine fibroids are common benign tumors of the muscular tissue of the 
uterus. Uterine fibroids affect women of childbearing age and can vary 
in size from undetectable to large bulky masses.  Few longterm medical 
treatments are available, and as a result, approximately 300,000 
hysterectomies are performed for uterine fibroids every year in the US. 
 
   The symptoms of uterine fibroids are wide-ranging and include heavy 
menstrual bleeding, anemia, pelvic pressure and bloating, urinary 
frequency and pain that can be extremely debilitating with a significant 
impact on quality of life. These symptoms can also have an impact on 
mental health, creating the additional burden of anxiety and distress. 
 
   About ObsEva 
 
   ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing 
novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. 
Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva 
has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs 
focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. 
ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under 
the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is 
trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please 
visit www.ObsEva.com. 
 
   About Kissei 
 
   Kissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company with approximately 70 years 
of history, specialized in the field of urology, kidney-dialysis and 
unmet medical needs. Silodosin is a Kissei product for the treatment of 
the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia which is sold 
worldwide through its licensees. KLH-2109/OBE2109 is a new chemical 
entity discovered by Kissei R&D. 
 
   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
 
   Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe 
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term 
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 
These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", 
"may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are 
based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These 
forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical 
development of ObsEva's product candidates, including the timing, 
advancement and potential therapeutic benefits of linzagolix, the 
potential for linzagolix to be a commercially competitive product, the 
timing of data from clinical trials, expectations regarding regulatory 
and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory 
submissions to the EMA and FDA, and the results of interactions with 
regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties 
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those 
reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause 
actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in 
the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the 
risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive 
of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with 
regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not 
always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, 
and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors 
section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 
December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 
March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These 
documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at 
http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of 
the date of this press release and are based on information available to 
ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation 
to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, 
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
 
 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   CEO Office contact 
 
   Shauna Dillon 
 
   Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4lLGS2x_gQJW4I1HsuFvI8pFIRncb-WrI4TupajiZE3Mvy0BUMbRwNe4PhcIh_6wuVmKOmKlSTrfhu6KOXX47IxqJUx18hwpT10EWZOv2K4= 
 
 
   +41 22 552 1550 
 
   Investor Contact: 
 
   Joyce Allaire 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wpAQEp-pKkgsUCXNX2m4LbVRKppEwJycKSyks71BNupo3suogCWgh9_ZKkLhAs9N6ew2JKPYfBuqSSaxYkAZlXNGS6hk-moHYcANXku3ouXuTHZQvPcjNJ0s8zrkXUSK 
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 
 
   +1 (617)-435-6602 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Press Release IN Pdf 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7367f155-8634-4002-9856-16ef986acbee

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

