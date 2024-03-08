Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer based in Calgary, Canada, with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets in Alberta's Peace River, Willesden Green/Pembina (Cardium) and Viking areas.. Our principal business consists of the responsible exploration, development and production of petroleum resources, providing energy to fuel our economy and support our communities..

With a proven track record as an efficient, highly successful operator, our unique portfolio of assets and experienced team continue to deliver value to all our stakeholders.. We are proud of our commitment to strong ESG practices that include minimizing our environmental impact, creating a culture where the individual and our communities are valued, and implementing best-in-class governance practices to ensure we are acting in the interests of our stakeholders..

MISSION, VISION, VALUES

Obsidian Energy is a company based on discipline, relentless passion for the work we do, and resolute accountability to all our stakeholders including shareholders, our partners and the communities in which we operate..

In carrying out our business, we strive to act in a manner that supports our culture and hold each other accountable to comply with our shared values..

O U R VA L U E S

EXCELLENCE HONESTY TEAMWORK SAFETY

ACCOUNTABILITY RESPECT EMPOWERMENT INTEGRITY