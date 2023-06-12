Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Obsidian Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBE   CA6744822033

OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.

(OBE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:43:42 2023-06-12 pm EDT
7.800 CAD   -3.58%
02:59pObsidian Energy : 2023 AGSM Presentation
PU
12:00pTranscript : Obsidian Energy Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/08RBC Capital Markets Says Obsidian Energy Focused On Delivering Steady Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Obsidian Energy : 2023 AGSM Presentation

06/12/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Annual & Special Meeting Presentation

June 12, 2023

O V E R V I E W

ADVISORY

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Certain financial measures included in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning prescribed

by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore are considered Non-GAAP measures;

accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. This presentation also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located in the Endnotes at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.

All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Definitions and Industry Terms", "Non-GAAP Measures Advisory", "Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation", "Oil and Gas Information Advisory", "Reserves Disclosure and Definitions Advisory" and "Forward-Looking Information Advisory". All locations are considered to be drilling opportunities unless otherwise noted.

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

June 2023 | AGM PRESENTATION | 2

O V E R V I E W

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

An efficient producer with operational strength, providing growth potential

PRODUCTION

Low decline, oil-weighted asset base with significant underlying reserves and peer leading well results

FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)

Anticipated FCF allows Company to approach current targeted Net Debt levels and reduce Net Debt/FFO ratio

WILLESDEN GREEN & PEMBINA

Largest acreage holder in a world class, low decline, light oil Cardium resource

RETURN OF CAPITAL

Commenced share buy back, subject to maintaining $65 million of liquidity and complying with current debt agreements

PEACE RIVER

High-qualitycold-flow, low decline heavy oil Bluesky resource

Upside emerging from Clearwater oil play

ESG

Committed to strong ESG practices, including minimizing environmental impact

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

June 2023 | AGM PRESENTATION | 3

O V E R V I E W

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

World class assets and experienced team delivering value

People, assets, discipline, return-focus and execution strength

CORPORATE SUMMARY

MARKET SUMMARY

Production 2023E1

~32,750 boe/d

YoY production growth1, 2

7%

Production mix (2023E)1

67% oil and liquids

Reserves (2P, YE 2022)

181 MMboe

Reserve Life Index (2P, YE 2022)

13 years

PDP decline (YE 2022)

24%

Tax pools (Q1 2023)

$2.5 billion

Shares outstanding

82.5 million

Market capitalization

$677.4 million

Net Debt (Q1 2023)

$351.4 million

Net Debt/FFO (Q1 annualized)

0.9x

Enterprise value

$1.0 billion

Q1 2023

33,153 boe/d

P E A C E R I V E R

6,885 boe/d Q1 2023 Cold flow heavy oil

C A R D I U M

24,496 boe/d Q1 2023 Light oil conventional

  1. Prior to impact of Alberta wildfires of ~525 boe/d (annualized) , ~$6 million in FFO and re-evaluation of second half 2023 capital program.
  2. 2023E annualized production over 2022 historical production

development

HEADQUARTERS

OPERATIONAL EXPERTISE

Calgary, Alberta

Proven track record as one of

the most efficient companies

amongst oil-weighted peers

STRONG TEAM

Experienced team of ~270 full-time staff and contractors delivering results year-over-year

V I K I N G

1,267 boe/d Q1 2023 Higher GOR oil play

See endnotes for additional information

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

  • Map volumes do not include additional 505 boe/d production from legacy wells outside these core areas

June 2023 | AGM PRESENTATION | 4

S T R A T E G Y

OBSIDIAN ENERGY STRATEGY

We focus on superior execution throughout to deliver results

Drive per share growth

Use FCF from

Increase scale and

Target Net Debt

Provide return

via asset development

Cardium asset to invest

manage cost

of $225 million

of capital with

and debt reduction

in Peace River

structure through

at current production

share buyback

growth asset

production additions

profile

program

Focused on maintaining operational excellence, improving our debt leverage, providing return of capital and delivering top quartile total shareholder returns

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

June 2023 | AGM PRESENTATION | 5

Disclaimer

Obsidian Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 18:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.
02:59pObsidian Energy : 2023 AGSM Presentation
PU
12:00pTranscript : Obsidian Energy Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/08RBC Capital Markets Says Obsidian Energy Focused On Delivering Steady Growth
MT
06/01Obsidian Energy Maintained at Outperform as Credit Facility Increased; Price Target Kep..
MT
06/01Obsidian Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Viking Drilling and Update on Alberta Wildfir..
CI
06/01Obsidian Energy Ltd. Announces Increase to Syndicated Credit Facility
CI
05/24Obsidian Energy Alberta Wildfire Upd : Additional Fields Coming Back Online
AQ
05/18Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist
RE
05/18EnerCom Announces that Registration is Now Open for EnerCom Denver® - The Energy Invest..
PR
05/17Factbox-Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 775 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2023 220 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2023 287 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 668 M 501 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Obsidian Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,09 CAD
Average target price 11,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Elias Loukas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon M. Ritchie Independent Chairman
Cliff Swadling Senior Director-Productions & Operations
John Brydson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.-9.91%501
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.49%300 983
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.96%125 713
CNOOC LIMITED19.04%75 391
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-10.25%67 990
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%61 901
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer