Obsidian Energy : 2023 AGSM Presentation

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Certain financial measures included in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning prescribed
by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore are considered Non-GAAP measures;
accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. This presentation also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located in the Endnotes at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.
All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Definitions and Industry Terms", "Non-GAAP Measures Advisory", "Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation", "Oil and Gas Information Advisory", "Reserves Disclosure and Definitions Advisory" and "Forward-Looking Information Advisory". All locations are considered to be drilling opportunities unless otherwise noted.
TSX:/NYSE American: OBE
June 2023 | AGM PRESENTATION | 2
O V E R V I E W
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
An efficient producer with operational strength, providing growth potential
PRODUCTION
Low decline, oil-weighted asset base with significant underlying reserves and peer leading well results
FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)
Anticipated FCF allows Company to approach current targeted Net Debt levels and reduce Net Debt/FFO ratio
WILLESDEN GREEN & PEMBINA
Largest acreage holder in a world class, low decline, light oil Cardium resource
RETURN OF CAPITAL
Commenced share buy back, subject to maintaining $65 million of liquidity and complying with current debt agreements
PEACE RIVER
High-qualitycold-flow, low decline heavy oil Bluesky resource
Upside emerging from Clearwater oil play
ESG
Committed to strong ESG practices, including minimizing environmental impact
O V E R V I E W
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
World class assets and experienced team delivering value
People, assets, discipline, return-focus and execution strength
CORPORATE SUMMARY
MARKET SUMMARY
Production 2023E1
~32,750 boe/d
YoY production growth1, 2
7%
Production mix (2023E)1
67% oil and liquids
Reserves (2P, YE 2022)
181 MMboe
Reserve Life Index (2P, YE 2022)
13 years
PDP decline (YE 2022)
24%
Tax pools (Q1 2023)
$2.5 billion
Shares outstanding
82.5 million
Market capitalization
$677.4 million
Net Debt (Q1 2023)
$351.4 million
Net Debt/FFO (Q1 annualized)
0.9x
Enterprise value
$1.0 billion
Q1 2023
33,153 boe/d
P E A C E R I V E R
6,885 boe/d Q1 2023 Cold flow heavy oil
C A R D I U M
24,496 boe/d Q1 2023 Light oil conventional
Prior to impact of Alberta wildfires of ~525 boe/d (annualized) , ~$6 million in FFO and re-evaluation of second half 2023 capital program.
2023E annualized production over 2022 historical production
development
HEADQUARTERS
OPERATIONAL EXPERTISE
Calgary, Alberta
Proven track record as one of
the most efficient companies
amongst oil-weighted peers
STRONG TEAM
Experienced team of ~270 full-time staff and contractors delivering results year-over-year
V I K I N G
1,267 boe/d Q1 2023 Higher GOR oil play
See endnotes for additional information
S T R A T E G Y
OBSIDIAN ENERGY STRATEGY
We focus on superior execution throughout to deliver results
Drive per share growth
Use FCF from
Increase scale and
Target Net Debt
Provide return
via asset development
Cardium asset to invest
manage cost
of $225 million
of capital with
and debt reduction
in Peace River
structure through
at current production
share buyback
growth asset
production additions
profile
program
Focused on maintaining operational excellence, improving our debt leverage, providing return of capital and delivering top quartile total shareholder returns
