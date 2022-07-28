Obsidian Energy : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
O V E R V I E W
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
An efficient producer with operational strength, providing growth potential
PRODUCTION
Low decline, oil-weighted asset base with significant underlying reserves and peer leading well results
FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)
Year-end 2022E Net Debt1 of $194 million and Net Debt to FFO1 of 0.4x
1. 2002E estimates based on 2022 mid-point guidance as of June 16, 2022
WILLESDEN GREEN & PEMBINA
Largest acreage holder in a world class, low decline, light oil Cardium resource
OPTIONALITY
Flexible and responsive to commodity price changes at minimal cost
Additional upside via diverse asset base, waterflood management and EOR projects
PEACE RIVER
High-qualitycold-flow, low decline heavy oil Bluesky resource
Upside emerging from Clearwater oil play
ESG
Committed to strong ESG practices, including minimizing environmental impact
O V E R V I E W
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
World class assets and experienced team delivering value
People, assets, discipline, return-focus and execution strength
CORPORATE SUMMARY
MARKET SUMMARY
Production 2022E
~32,000 boe/d
YoY production growth (total/organic)*
30% / 21%
Production mix (2022E)
66% oil and liquids
Reserves (2P, YE 2021)
148 MMboe
Reserve Life Index (2P, YE 2021)
13 years
PDP decline (YE 2021)
21%
Tax pools (Q2 2022)
$2,538 million
Shares outstanding
82.2 million
Market capitalization
$767 million
Net Debt (Q2 2022)
$343 million
Net Debt/FFO (Q2 annualized)
0.6x
Enterprise value
$1.1 billion
P E A C E R I V E R
6,964 boe/d Q2 2022 Cold flow heavy oil
C A R D I U M
21,454 boe/d Q2 2022 Light oil conventional development
* 2022E annualized production over 2021 historical production
HEADQUARTERS
OPERATIONAL EXPERTISE
Calgary, Alberta
Proven track record as one of
the most efficient companies
amongst peers
STRONG TEAM
Experienced team of ~250 full-time staff and contractors delivering results year-over-year
V I K I N G
729 boe/d Q2 2022 Higher GOR oil play
See endnotes for additional information
O V E R V I E W
CONSIDERABLE FUTURE VALUE FROM TAX POOLS
$2.5 billion of tax pools in unrecognized value
Amount of Pools
Illustrative Value of Tax Pools
Utilized by Year1
@ 8% Discount Rate2
$200 million
$351 million
$4.18/share
TA X P O O L CO M P O S I T I O N
(June 30, 2022)
$300 million
$403 million
$4.79/share
$400 million
$433 million
$5.15/share
$500 million
$452 million
$5.38/share
Refers to an illustrative amount of pools used annually, assuming deductions available, until fully exhausted.
Tax pool value based on tax rate of 23% (tax pools as at June 30, 2022). Value presented per Obsidian Energy share, using fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.
Maximum Theoretical Value1
Total
$542 million
$6.45/share
Immediately
$466 million
$5.55/share
deductible
1 Maximum theoretical value is calculated based on average 2022 tax rate of 23%, applied to Obsidian Energy's total and immediately deductible tax pools, and using fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.
$0.2 billion
$0.2 billion
$0.1 billion
$2.0 billion
$2.5 billion of
tax pools
$2.1 billion of tax pools immediately deductible
Non-Capital Losses
CEE & SR&ED
CDE
Other Pools
