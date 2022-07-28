Obsidian Energy : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation

ADVISORY

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Certain financial measures included in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning prescribed

by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore are considered Non-GAAP measures;

accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. This presentation

also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located in the Endnotes at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.

All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Definitions and Industry Terms", "Non-GAAP Measure Advisory", "Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation", "Oil and Gas Information Advisory", "Reserves Disclosure and Definitions Advisory" and "Forward-Looking Information Advisory". All locations are considered to be drilling opportunities unless otherwise noted.