    OBE   CA6744822033

OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.

(OBE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:45 2022-07-28 pm EDT
10.29 CAD   +4.04%
03:28pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
01:37pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Announces Increased Production and Financial Results in Second Quarter 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
10:45aS&P Assigns Issuer Credit Rating to Obsidian Energy
MT
Obsidian Energy : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation

07/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Q2 Corporate Presentation

July 28, 2022

OVERVIEW

ADVISORY

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Certain financial measures included in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning prescribed

by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore are considered Non-GAAP measures;

accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. This presentation

also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located in the Endnotes at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.

All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Definitions and Industry Terms", "Non-GAAP Measure Advisory", "Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation", "Oil and Gas Information Advisory", "Reserves Disclosure and Definitions Advisory" and "Forward-Looking Information Advisory". All locations are considered to be drilling opportunities unless otherwise noted.

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

July 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

2

O V E R V I E W

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

An efficient producer with operational strength, providing growth potential

PRODUCTION

Low decline, oil-weighted asset base with significant underlying reserves and peer leading well results

FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)

Year-end 2022E Net Debt1 of $194 million and Net Debt to FFO1 of 0.4x

1. 2002E estimates based on 2022 mid-point guidance as of June 16, 2022

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

WILLESDEN GREEN & PEMBINA

Largest acreage holder in a world class, low decline, light oil Cardium resource

OPTIONALITY

Flexible and responsive to commodity price changes at minimal cost

Additional upside via diverse asset base, waterflood management and EOR projects

PEACE RIVER

High-qualitycold-flow, low decline heavy oil Bluesky resource

Upside emerging from Clearwater oil play

ESG

Committed to strong ESG practices, including minimizing environmental impact

July 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

3

O V E R V I E W

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

World class assets and experienced team delivering value

People, assets, discipline, return-focus and execution strength

CORPORATE SUMMARY

MARKET SUMMARY

Production 2022E

~32,000 boe/d

YoY production growth (total/organic)*

30% / 21%

Production mix (2022E)

66% oil and liquids

Reserves (2P, YE 2021)

148 MMboe

Reserve Life Index (2P, YE 2021)

13 years

PDP decline (YE 2021)

21%

Tax pools (Q2 2022)

$2,538 million

Shares outstanding

82.2 million

Market capitalization

$767 million

Net Debt (Q2 2022)

$343 million

Net Debt/FFO (Q2 annualized)

0.6x

Enterprise value

$1.1 billion

P E A C E R I V E R

6,964 boe/d Q2 2022 Cold flow heavy oil

C A R D I U M

21,454 boe/d Q2 2022 Light oil conventional development

* 2022E annualized production over 2021 historical production

HEADQUARTERS

OPERATIONAL EXPERTISE

Calgary, Alberta

Proven track record as one of

the most efficient companies

amongst peers

STRONG TEAM

Experienced team of ~250 full-time staff and contractors delivering results year-over-year

V I K I N G

729 boe/d Q2 2022 Higher GOR oil play

See endnotes for additional information

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

  • Map volumes do not include additional 428 boe/d production from legacy wells outside these core areas

July 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

4

O V E R V I E W

CONSIDERABLE FUTURE VALUE FROM TAX POOLS

$2.5 billion of tax pools in unrecognized value

Amount of Pools

Illustrative Value of Tax Pools

Utilized by Year1

@ 8% Discount Rate2

$200 million

$351 million

$4.18/share

TA X P O O L CO M P O S I T I O N

(June 30, 2022)

$300 million

$403 million

$4.79/share

$400 million

$433 million

$5.15/share

$500 million

$452 million

$5.38/share

  1. Refers to an illustrative amount of pools used annually, assuming deductions available, until fully exhausted.
  2. Tax pool value based on tax rate of 23% (tax pools as at June 30, 2022). Value presented per Obsidian Energy share, using fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

Maximum Theoretical Value1

Total

$542 million

$6.45/share

Immediately

$466 million

$5.55/share

deductible

1 Maximum theoretical value is calculated based on average 2022 tax rate of 23%, applied to Obsidian Energy's total and immediately deductible tax pools, and using fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

$0.2 billion

$0.2 billion

$0.1 billion

$2.0 billion

$2.5 billion of

tax pools

$2.1 billion of tax pools immediately deductible

Non-Capital Losses

CEE & SR&ED

CDE

Other Pools

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

June 2022 | AGM PRESENTATION |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obsidian Energy Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 055 M 822 M 822 M
Net income 2022 199 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 812 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 94,2%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Elias Loukas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon M. Ritchie Independent Chairman
Cliff Swadling Senior Director-Productions & Operations
John Brydson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.89.83%630
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.22%118 364
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.79%63 368
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.04%60 355
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 322
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION114.11%58 837