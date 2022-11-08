Obsidian Energy : Q3 Corporate Presentation

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Certain financial measures included in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning prescribed
by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore are considered Non-GAAP measures;
accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. This presentation
also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located in the Endnotes at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.
All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Definitions and Industry Terms", "Non-GAAP Measure Advisory", "Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation", "Oil and Gas Information Advisory", "Reserves Disclosure and Definitions Advisory" and "Forward-Looking Information Advisory". All locations are considered to be drilling opportunities unless otherwise noted.
TSX:/NYSE American: OBE
November 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |
2
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
An efficient producer with operational strength, providing growth potential
PRODUCTION
Low decline, oil-weighted asset base with significant underlying reserves and peer leading well results
FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)
FCF reduces anticipated year-end 2022E Net Debt1 to $327 million & Net Debt to FFO1 of 0.8x
1 2022E based on 2022 mid-point guidance as of November 7, 2022
WILLESDEN GREEN & PEMBINA
Largest acreage holder in a world class, low decline, light oil Cardium resource
OPTIONALITY
Flexible and responsive to commodity price changes at minimal cost
Additional upside via diverse asset base, waterflood management and EOR projects
PEACE RIVER
High-qualitycold-flow, low decline heavy oil Bluesky resource
Upside emerging from Clearwater oil play
ESG
Committed to strong ESG practices, including minimizing environmental impact
TSX:/NYSE American: OBE
November 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |
3
O V E R V I E W
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
World class assets and experienced team delivering value
People, assets, discipline, return-focus and execution strength
CORPORATE SUMMARY
MARKET SUMMARY
Q3 2022 Q1 - Q3 2022
Production 2022E
~31,000 boe/d
YoY production growth*
26%
Production mix (2022E)
65% oil and liquids
Reserves (2P, YE 2021)
148 MMboe
Reserve Life Index (2P, YE 2021)
13 years
PDP decline (YE 2021)
21%
Tax pools (Q3 2022)
$2,435 million
Shares outstanding
82.4 million
Market capitalization
$1.1 billion
Net Debt (Q3 2022)
$323 million
Net Debt/FFO (Q3 annualized)
0.8x
Enterprise value
$1.4 billion
29,985 boe/d
30,324 boe/d
P E A C E
R I V E R
6,623 boe/d Q3 2022 Cold flow heavy oil
C A R D I U M
21,853 boe/d Q3 2022 Light oil conventional development
* 2022E annualized production over 2021 historical production
HEADQUARTERS
OPERATIONAL EXPERTISE
Calgary, Alberta
Proven track record as one of
the most efficient companies
amongst peers
STRONG TEAM
Experienced team of ~250 full-time staff and contractors delivering results year-over-year
V I K I N G
1,034 boe/d Q3 2022 Higher GOR oil play
See endnotes for additional information
TSX:/NYSE American: OBE
Map volumes do not include additional 475 boe/d production from legacy wells outside these core areas
November 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |
4
OVERVIEW
DELIVERING RESULTS - Q3 2022
Strategy and focus continue momentum for long-term growth
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Production
29,407 boe/d
31,575 boe/d
29,985 boe/d
Net operating expenses1
$13.93/boe
$14.02/boe
$14.57/boe
Netback1, 2
$42.45/boe
$58.94/boe
$44.18/boe
Capital expenditures
$103.4 million
$40.3 million
$74.0 million
Decommissioning expenditures
$8.5 million
$3.8 million
$3.5 million
General & administrative3
$1.57/boe
$1.64/boe
$1.73/boe
Funds flow from operations (FFO) 1
$78.6 million
$157.0 million
$104.6 million
Net Debt1
$448.8 million
$343.0 million
$323.1 million
Non-GAAPfinancial measure; see 'Non-GAAP Measures Advisory'.
Includes risk management gains and losses.
Supplementary financial measure; see 'Non-GAAP Measures Advisory'.
See endnotes for additional information
TSX:/NYSE American: OBE
Q 2 2 0 2 2 N E T B A C K
($/boe)
Q2 2022: $58.94
$58.52
Norm. average
HWE GXE
CJ
IPO TVE
OBE WCP YGR
BNE SGY PRQ
H 1 2 0 2 2 N E T B A C K
($/boe)
H1 2022: $51.02
$51.55
Norm. average
HWE
CJ
GXE SGY IPO
YGR
WCP OBE BNE SGY PRQ
November 2022
|
CORPORATE PRESENTATION |
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:10:02 UTC.