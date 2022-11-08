Advanced search
    OBE   CA6744822033

OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.

(OBE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:50 2022-11-08 pm EST
11.86 CAD   -12.60%
11/08Obsidian Energy : Q3 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/08Obsidian Energy Down 6.1% Premarket as its Q3 Profit Drops and 2022 Guidance Lowered
MT
11/08Obsidian Energy : Third Quarter 2022 MD&A
PU
Obsidian Energy : Q3 Corporate Presentation

11/08/2022 | 11:11pm EST
Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Q3 Corporate Presentation

November 8, 2022

O V E R V I E W

ADVISORY

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Certain financial measures included in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning prescribed

by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore are considered Non-GAAP measures;

accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. This presentation

also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located in the Endnotes at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.

All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Definitions and Industry Terms", "Non-GAAP Measure Advisory", "Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation", "Oil and Gas Information Advisory", "Reserves Disclosure and Definitions Advisory" and "Forward-Looking Information Advisory". All locations are considered to be drilling opportunities unless otherwise noted.

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

November 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

An efficient producer with operational strength, providing growth potential

PRODUCTION

Low decline, oil-weighted asset base with significant underlying reserves and peer leading well results

FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)

FCF reduces anticipated year-end 2022E Net Debt1 to $327 million & Net Debt to FFO1 of 0.8x

1 2022E based on 2022 mid-point guidance as of November 7, 2022

WILLESDEN GREEN & PEMBINA

Largest acreage holder in a world class, low decline, light oil Cardium resource

OPTIONALITY

Flexible and responsive to commodity price changes at minimal cost

Additional upside via diverse asset base, waterflood management and EOR projects

PEACE RIVER

High-qualitycold-flow, low decline heavy oil Bluesky resource

Upside emerging from Clearwater oil play

ESG

Committed to strong ESG practices, including minimizing environmental impact

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

November 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

3

O V E R V I E W

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

World class assets and experienced team delivering value

People, assets, discipline, return-focus and execution strength

CORPORATE SUMMARY

MARKET SUMMARY

Q3 2022 Q1 - Q3 2022

Production 2022E

~31,000 boe/d

YoY production growth*

26%

Production mix (2022E)

65% oil and liquids

Reserves (2P, YE 2021)

148 MMboe

Reserve Life Index (2P, YE 2021)

13 years

PDP decline (YE 2021)

21%

Tax pools (Q3 2022)

$2,435 million

Shares outstanding

82.4 million

Market capitalization

$1.1 billion

Net Debt (Q3 2022)

$323 million

Net Debt/FFO (Q3 annualized)

0.8x

Enterprise value

$1.4 billion

29,985 boe/d

30,324 boe/d

P E A C E

R I V E R

6,623 boe/d Q3 2022 Cold flow heavy oil

C A R D I U M

21,853 boe/d Q3 2022 Light oil conventional development

* 2022E annualized production over 2021 historical production

HEADQUARTERS

OPERATIONAL EXPERTISE

Calgary, Alberta

Proven track record as one of

the most efficient companies

amongst peers

STRONG TEAM

Experienced team of ~250 full-time staff and contractors delivering results year-over-year

V I K I N G

1,034 boe/d Q3 2022 Higher GOR oil play

See endnotes for additional information

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

  • Map volumes do not include additional 475 boe/d production from legacy wells outside these core areas

November 2022 | CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

4

OVERVIEW

DELIVERING RESULTS - Q3 2022

Strategy and focus continue momentum for long-term growth

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Production

29,407 boe/d

31,575 boe/d

29,985 boe/d

Net operating expenses1

$13.93/boe

$14.02/boe

$14.57/boe

Netback1, 2

$42.45/boe

$58.94/boe

$44.18/boe

Capital expenditures

$103.4 million

$40.3 million

$74.0 million

Decommissioning expenditures

$8.5 million

$3.8 million

$3.5 million

General & administrative3

$1.57/boe

$1.64/boe

$1.73/boe

Funds flow from operations (FFO) 1

$78.6 million

$157.0 million

$104.6 million

Net Debt1

$448.8 million

$343.0 million

$323.1 million

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; see 'Non-GAAP Measures Advisory'.
  2. Includes risk management gains and losses.
  3. Supplementary financial measure; see 'Non-GAAP Measures Advisory'.

See endnotes for additional information

TSX:/NYSE American: OBE

Q 2 2 0 2 2 N E T B A C K

($/boe)

Q2 2022: $58.94

$58.52

Norm. average

HWE GXE

CJ

IPO TVE

OBE WCP YGR

BNE SGY PRQ

H 1 2 0 2 2 N E T B A C K

($/boe)

H1 2022: $51.02

$51.55

Norm. average

HWE

CJ

GXE SGY IPO

YGR

WCP OBE BNE SGY PRQ

November 2022

|

CORPORATE PRESENTATION |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Obsidian Energy Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
