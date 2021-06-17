Obsidian Energy : Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (Form 6-K)

Obsidian Energy Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

• New corporate presentation and management webcast available for replay on website

CALGARY, June 16, 2021 - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX - OBE, OTCQX - OBELF) ('ObsidianEnergy', the 'Company', 'we', 'us' or 'our') is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated April 30, 2021 (the 'Information Circular'), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.

1. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.

2. Election of Directors

By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following six nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John Brydson 23,921,838 96.20 % 946,114 3.80 % Raymond D. Crossley 15,880,655 63.86 % 8,987,297 36.14 % Michael J. Faust 24,050,803 96.71 % 817,149 3.29 % Edward H. Kernaghan 19,554,662 78.63 % 5,313,290 21.37 % Stephen Loukas 24,283,313 97.65 % 584,639 2.35 % Gordon Ritchie 24,225,697 97.42 % 642,255 2.58 %

3. Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,966,127 72.25 % 6,901,825 27.75 %

NEW CORPORATE PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST

Today, Obsidian Energy's management team held a webcast presentation live on the Internet (the 'Presentation') for investors, shareholders and stakeholders to discuss the Company's strategy, assets, value and plans for the future.