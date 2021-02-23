Log in
OC Oerlikon : Invitation to Oerlikon's FY2020 Results Virtual Analysts & Investors Conferenc

02/23/2021 | 01:42pm EST
Ladies and Gentlemen,

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunately not possible to have an in-person analysts and investors conference.This year we offer a Virtual Analysts & Investors Conference to provide you with information on our FY2020 results and to give you the opportunity to address your questions.

We cordially invite you to join us at our Virtual Analysts & Investors ConferenceDr. Roland Fischer, CEO, and Philipp Müller, CFO, will provide you with information on the full-year 2020 results and the outlook. The conference including the Q&A session will be held in English.

Date:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time:

14:00 CET

To join the virtual Analyst & Investors Conference, please click here.

For the Q&A session, you have two options to ask questions:

Option 1:

Click on the QA button1 via the webcast OR

Option 2:

You can dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States

+1 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers

Please click here

1For Option 1: You may want to click the QA button in advance to check if there are any connection limitations for using the HD Webphone.

If you would like to view the conference video at a later date, the recording will be available from March 3, 2021 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir

We look forward to having you join us at the virtual conference and kindly ask you to register byFriday, February 26, at ir@oerlikon.com.

Kerstin Flötner

Head of Group Communications,

Intestor Relations & Marketing

Peter Dickson

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfäffikon published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
