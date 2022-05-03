Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Strong Profitable Growth Continued in First Quarter Group order intake significantly increased by 23% year-over-year; book-to-bill well

above 1, driven by both divisions.

Group sales increased by 23% year-over-year to CHF 698 million.

Group operational EBITDA increased by 31% compared to the prior year, leading to an operational EBITDA margin of 17%.

Confirming full-year guidance. Key Figures of the Oerlikon Group as of March 31, 2022 (in CHF million) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ? Order intake 790 643 23.0% Order backlog 818 678 20.5% Sales 698 568 22.9% Operational EBITDA1 119 91 31.0% Operational EBITDA margin1 17.0% 15.9% 110 bps Operational EBIT1 63 41 54.0% Operational EBIT margin1 9.1% 7.3% 180 bps 1 For the reconciliation of operational and unadjusted figures, please see tables I and II on page 2 of this media release. Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - May 3, 2022 - 'We achieved strong growth in both top line and profitability in the first quarter, continuing our growth trajectory and confirming our strategy to deliver sustainable profitable growth,' said Roland Fischer, CEO Oerlikon Group. 'Polymer Processing Solutions recorded another very strong quarter, with orders and sales growth, driven by both filament and non-filament businesses. Surface Solutions saw an increase in sales in general industries and aerospace, while supply chain shortages continued to impact some markets,' added Fischer. 'We are pleased to have published our 2021 Sustainability Report at the end of the first quarter, highlighting the sustainability progress in our operations toward our 2030 targets and many examples of how we support customers to improve their climate footprint and efficiency,' concluded Fischer. Strong First-Quarter Performance Group orders increased by 23.0% to CHF 790 million. Group sales improved globally by 22.9% to CHF 698 million, driven by both divisions. At constant exchange rates, Group sales increased by 25.5%. Group operational first quarter EBITDA was CHF 119 million, or 17.0% of sales, representing a year-over-year improvement of 110 basis points (bps). The margin improvement was attributed to sustained cost control and positive operating leverage. First quarter operational EBIT was CHF 63 million, or 9.1% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 41 million; 7.3%). Group first quarter EBITDA was CHF 112 million, or 16.1% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 88 million, 15.4%), and EBIT was CHF 57 million, or 8.2% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 38 million, 6.7%). The reconciliation of the operational and unadjusted figures can be seen in the tables below. Table I: Reconciliation of Q1 2022 Operational EBITDA and EBITDA1 In CHF million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Operational EBITDA 119 91 Expenses from restructuring -1 -1 Expenses related to discontinued activities -2 - Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs -4 -2 EBITDA 112 88 Table II: Reconciliation of Q1 2022 Operational EBIT and EBIT1 In CHF million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Operational EBIT 63 41 Expenses from restructuring -1 -1 Expenses related to discontinued activities -2 - Impairment charges - 0 Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs -4 -2 EBIT 57 38 1 All amounts (including totals and subtotals) have been rounded according to normal commercial practice. Thus, addition of the figures presented can result in rounding differences. Division Overview Surface Solutions Division Key Figures of the Surface Solutions Division as of March 31, 2022 (in CHF million) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ? Order intake 376 327 14.8% Order backlog 224 150 49.4% Sales (to third parties) 328 304 7.8% Operational EBITDA 59 54 8.9% Operational EBITDA margin 17.8% 17.7% 10 bps The division increased order intake by 15% and sales by 8%, attributed to higher demand in general industries and a slight recovery in aerospace in the US. The book-to-bill ratio was higher than 1.1, reflecting the ongoing demand in the longer-cycle business. At constant exchange rates, division sales increased by 10.4%. Operational EBITDA improved by 8.9% to CHF 59 million, or 17.8% of sales, compared to CHF 54 million, or 17.7% of sales in Q1 2021. Positive operating leverage and cost control were largely offset by temporary shortages in some high-margin businesses. Operational EBIT was CHF 21 million, or 6.2% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 15 million, or 4.8% of sales). First quarter EBITDA was CHF 56 million, or 17.0% of sales, compared to CHF 53 million, or 17.5% of sales in the previous year. EBIT was CHF 18 million, or 5.4% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 14 million, or 4.6% of sales). Polymer Processing Solutions Division Key Figures of the Polymer Processing Solutions Division as of March 31, 2022 (in CHF million) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ? Order intake 415 315 31.5% Order backlog 593 528 12.3% Sales (to third parties) 369 263 40.4% Operational EBITDA 58 33 77.8% Operational EBITDA margin 15.7% 12.4% 330 bps The division delivered another strong quarterly performance. Order intake increased by 31.5% to CHF 415 million. Sales significantly increased by 40% to CHF 369 million year-over-year across all regions. Growth was driven by filament and non-filament end markets and includes a 15% sales contribution from Oerlikon HRSflow, which was acquired in 2021. At constant exchange rates, sales increased by 42.9%. Operational EBITDA notably improved by 78% to CHF 58 million, or 15.7% of sales, compared to CHF 33 million, or 12.4% of sales, in Q1 2021. Margin improvement was driven by positive operating leverage, cost control and the INglass acquisition. Operational EBIT was CHF 44 million, or 12.0% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 24 million, or 9.3% of sales). EBITDA was CHF 58 million, or 15.7% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 33 million, 12.4%). EBIT was CHF 44 million, or 12.0% of sales (Q1 2021: CHF 24 million, or 9.3% of sales). Additional Information Additional Information Oerlikon will present its results during a conference call today beginning at 10:30 CEST. To participate, please click on this link to join the webcast. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in. Country Local toll call numbers Switzerland +41 58 310 50 00 UK +44 207 107 06 13 USA +1 631 570 56 13 The media release, including a full set of tables, can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir. About Oerlikon Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. 