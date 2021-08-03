EQS-Adhoc : Increased Guidance Reflects Positive -2

Polymer Processing Solutions Division Key figures for the Polymer Processing Solutions Division as of June 30, 2021 (in CHF million)

^ Q2 2021 Q2 2020 ? H1 2021 H1 2020 ? Order intake 302 366 -17.4% 618 510 21.1% Order backlog 537 486 10.6% 537 486 10.6% Sales (to third parties) 309 248 24.6% 572 452 26.4% Operational EBITDA 49 37 30.7% 82 56 45.9% Operational EBITDA margin 15.9% 15.1% 80 bps 14.3% 12.4% 190 bps

The Polymer Processing Solutions Division delivered another strong quarter, driven by demand for filament and plant engineering solutions in China, including staple fibers and continuous polycondensation plants. The carpet yarn market in the U.S. noted initial signs of recovery in the second quarter. Q2 sales increased by 24.6% to CHF 309 million. The Q2 2021 order intake of CHF 302 million was 17.4% lower versus a record second quarter in 2020; first half 2021 order intake was up 21.1% over H1 2020.

Operational EBITDA increased by 30.7% to CHF 49 million, or 15.9% of sales, driven by operating leverage and the INglass acquisition. Operational EBIT was CHF 38 million, or 12.2% of sales (Q2 2020: CHF 30 million, 12.1%). Second-quarter EBITDA was CHF 49 million, or 15.8% of sales (Q2 2020: CHF 37 million, 15.1%) and EBIT was CHF 38 million or 12.2% of sales (Q2 2020: CHF 30 million, 12.0%).

The INglass acquisition, completed in the beginning of June 2021, accelerated Oerlikon's strategy of diversifying its polymer processing business into non-filament areas, such as hot runners and engineering and consultancy services for developing advanced polymer processing products. This acquisition and other organic diversification efforts, such as sustainable recycling of polymers, are expected to generate additional revenues for Oerlikon in the coming years.

Additional Information Oerlikon will present its results during a conference call today beginning at 10:30 CEST. To participate, please click on this link to join the webcast.

To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in.

Country Local toll call numbers Switzerland +41 58 310 50 00 UK +44 207 107 06 13 USA +1 631 570 56 13

The interim (half-year) report 2021 can be downloaded at www.oerlikon.com/interimreport-2021, and the media release, including a full set of tables, can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir.

About Oerlikon Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group's solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers' products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers' goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions - Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 10 600 employees at 179 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.3 billion in 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Sara Vermeulen - Anastasi Stephan Gick Head of Group Communications Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +41 58 360 98 52 Tel.: +41 58 360 98 50 sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com stephan.gick@oerlikon.com www.oerlikon.com www.oerlikon.com

Disclaimer OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as 'Oerlikon', has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: OC Oerlikon Churerstrasse 120 CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ Switzerland Phone: +41 58 360 96 96 Fax: +41 58 360 91 96 E-mail: info@oerlikon.com Internet: www.oerlikon.com ISIN: CH0000816824 Valor: 863037 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1223484 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1223484 03-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 00:46 ET (04:46 GMT)