EQS-News : Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call
2021-07-20 / 17:45
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller
will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2021.
Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 10:30 CEST
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in.
Dial-in numbers:
Europe +41 58 310 50 00
UK +44 207 107 06 13
USA +1 631 570 56 13
Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations
