EQS-News : Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call

EQS Group-News: OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call 2021-07-20 / 17:45 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ladies and Gentlemen, We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2021. Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Time: 10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in.

Dial-in numbers:

Europe +41 58 310 50 00 UK +44 207 107 06 13 USA +1 631 570 56 13 Stephan Gick Head of Investor Relations -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

