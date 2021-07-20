Log in
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
EQS-News : Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call

07/20/2021 | 11:46am EDT
EQS Group-News: OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call 
2021-07-20 / 17:45 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ladies and Gentlemen, 
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller 
will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2021. 
Date:         Tuesday, August 3, 2021 
Time:         10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in.

Dial-in numbers: 

Europe        +41 58 310 50 00 
UK            +44 207 107 06 13 
USA           +1 631 570 56 13 
Stephan Gick 
Head of Investor Relations -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      OC Oerlikon 
              Churerstrasse 120 
              CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 58 360 96 96 
Fax:          +41 58 360 91 96 
E-mail:       info@oerlikon.com 
Internet:     www.oerlikon.com 
ISIN:         CH0000816824 
Valor:        863037 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1220413 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1220413 2021-07-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

