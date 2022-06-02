Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/01 11:31:26 am EDT
7.410 CHF   +2.07%
12:47aSwitzerland's OC Oerlikon To Exit Russia Business
MT
12:33aExited Russian Operations
EQ
12:02aOC OERLIKON : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps and pumps for shear-sensitive materials
PU
Summary 
Summary

Exited Russian Operations

06/02/2022 | 12:33am EDT
OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Disposal
Exited Russian Operations

02.06.2022 / 06:31

News

Oerlikon to Sell Business in Russia to Local Team 

Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland ? June 2, 2022 ? Oerlikon has entered into an agreement with the local management team to sell all its operations in Russia. The business will continue to operate independently under the new owners.

On March 4, 2022, Oerlikon ceased all international cross-border business activities with Russia following its invasion in the Ukraine. As a final step, Oerlikon is now ceasing all business activities within Russia as well. Oerlikon currently employs 48 colleagues in Russia across 6 locations, and sales in 2021 were below CHF 5 million.

About Oerlikon 
Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group?s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its ad-vanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers? products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for dec-ades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers? goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions ? Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 11 800 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Sara Vermeulen Anastasi
Head of Group Communications
Tel.: +41 58 360 98 52 
sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com
www.oerlikon.com		 Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +41 58 360 98 50
stephan.gick@oerlikon.com
www.oerlikon.com

Disclaimer
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as ?Oerlikon?, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon?s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon?s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oer-likon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securi-ties. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1366705

 
End of News EQS News Service

1366705  02.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
