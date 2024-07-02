Jul 02, 2024

Pfäffikon, Switzerland, July 1, 2024 - Oerlikon, a leading provider of surface technology and additive manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the IMTS 2024 exhibitions. Oerlikon will showcase its broad range of sustainable surface solutions under the theme "Be Inspired by Our Technology", including the latest PVD coating BALINIT® ALCRONA EVO for universal metalworking operations with over 30% higher productivity. Another highlight will be the unveiling of the new PVD Arc technology in a Virtual Reality (VR) demonstration.

At IMTS, Oerlikon will unveil its new coating equipment with an interactive Virtual Reality demonstration, offering a glimpse into the future of PVD Arc technology, which promises increased productivity and enhanced sustainability. Image: Oerlikon Balzers

BALINIT ALCRONA EVO has already demonstrated its capabilities in a test conducted by a Tier 1 automotive supplier for gear hobbing, where it increased tool service life by more than 40%. Image: Oerlikon Balzers

The evolution of a globally established PVD coating for a wide range of applications in the metalworking industry: the latest coating, BALINIT ALCRONA EVO, offers more than 30% better performance than its predecessor. Image: Oerlikon Balzers

Attendees are invited to visit Oerlikon's booth at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), a key event in the metalworking industry which takes place from September 9 to 14 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

BALINIT® ALCRONA EVO: Evolution of an AlCrN coating widely used in metalworking

BALINIT® ALCRONA EVO is the third generation of this wear-resistant coating from Balzers and offers more than 30% higher productivity in universal cutting and forming applications, especially gear cutting. Its enhanced tool performance contributes to sustainable manufacturing practices by reducing the need for frequent tool replacements and minimizing the environmental impact. The AlCrN-based coating is versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications, and it is available around the world in the same high quality thanks to a consistent coating process used everywhere.

New PVD Arc coating technology to be unveiled with a Virtual Reality demonstration

Oerlikon Balzers will also provide an exclusive preview of its latest PVD coating equipment, with new Arc technology which promises increased productivity and enhanced sustainability. Attendees to the IMTS show can experience an interactive Virtual Reality presentation at the booth, offering a glimpse into the future of PVD Arc coating technology.

From metal powder to additive manufacturing

The Oerlikon Metco and Oerlikon AM brands complete the comprehensive surface portfolio that Oerlikon offers. Oerlikon Metco is a key player in thermal spraying solutions and equipment, providing specialized metal powders that are integral to Oerlikon AM's operations. Oerlikon AM has specialized in metal additive manufacturing and acts as a product development partner to optimize part production. This collaboration minimizes material waste and ensures high-quality, reliable components can be produced for critical applications across various industries.

Comprehensive services in the world of surface solutions

Visitors to IMTS will have the opportunity to explore Oerlikon's extensive portfolio of surface solutions, gaining insights into how these technologies can enhance their manufacturing processes.

By offering additive manufacturing metal powders, additive component manufacturing and advanced surface treatments - including PVD, CVD and thermal spray coatings - Oerlikon provides customized, advanced manufacturing solutions for the automotive, space, aerospace, semiconductor and other industries.

Date: September 9-14, 2024 | Chicago, United States | West Building, Level 3, Booth: 432261