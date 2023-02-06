Advanced search
Invitation
EQ
2022Oerlikon is investing in its Surface Solutions business with a new state-of-the-art assembly and production site in Switzerland
EQ
2022HIAG Immobilien To Deliver Production Center For OC Oerlikon In Switzerland
MT
Invitation

02/06/2023 | 11:49am EST
OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Annual Results
Invitation

06.02.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

February 6, 2023
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
ir@oerlikon.com

Ladies and Gentlemen,

 

We cordially invite you to join us at our Analysts & Investors Conference where Executive Chairman, Michael Suess and Chief Financial Officer, Philipp Mueller, will provide you with an update on the 2022 results and 2023 outlook. The conference, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.

 

 

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time: 13:00 – 14:00 Conference
14:00 – 15:00 Coffee with management
Venue: Zunfthaus zur Saffran, Limmatquai 54, 8001, Zürich

 

 

Please register here for the event at your earliest convenience (not required for the webcast).

Kindly note that the last day to register is Friday, February 17, 2023.

 

Live Webcast

To join the Analysts & Investors Conference webcast online, please click here.

 

For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13
Other international numbers Please click here

 

We look forward to having you join us in-person or virtually at the conference.

 

Kind regards, 

Stephan Gick Peter Dickson
Head of Investor Relations Senior Manager Investor Relations

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552933

 
End of News EQS News Service

1552933  06.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
