Invitation to Oerlikon’s 2023 results analyst and investor conference

We cordially invite you to join us at our analyst and investor conference where Executive Chairman, Michael Suess and Chief Financial Officer, Philipp Mueller, will provide you with an update on the 2023 results and 2024 outlook. The conference, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.
Date:
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Time:
13:30 – 14:30 Conference 14:30 – 15:30 Coffee with management
Venue:
Zunfthaus zur Saffran, Limmatquai 54, 8001, Zürich
Please register here for the event at your earliest convenience (not required for the webcast).
Kindly note that the last day to register is Friday, February 16, 2024.
Live Webcast
To join the analyst and investor conference webcast online, please click here.
For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:
Switzerland/Europe
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States
+1 631 570 56 13
Other international numbers
Please click here
We look forward to having you join us in-person or virtually at the conference.
Kind regards,
Stephan Gick
Aymeric Jamin
Head of Investor Relations
Senior Manager Investor Relations
and Sustainability
Language:
English
Company:
OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone:
+41 58 360 96 96
Fax:
+41 58 360 91 96
E-mail:
info@oerlikon.com
Internet:
www.oerlikon.com
ISIN:
CH0000816824
Valor:
863037
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikonis a Switzerland-based provider of production systems, components and services for high-technology products in the fields of surface solutions and manmade fibers. The Company operates through two segments: The Surface Solutions provides products and services for surface treatment, as well as thin-film and thicker-layer coating technologies; the Manmade Fibers segment produces systems used in the manufacture of manmade fibers, such as filament yarn machines, texturizing machines, synthetic staple fiber machines, nonwovens machines and carpet yarn machines.