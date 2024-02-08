OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Annual Results
Invitation to Oerlikon’s 2023 results analyst and investor conference

08.02.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

February 7, 2023
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
ir@oerlikon.com

Ladies and Gentlemen,

 

We cordially invite you to join us at our analyst and investor conference where Executive Chairman, Michael Suess and Chief Financial Officer, Philipp Mueller, will provide you with an update on the 2023 results and 2024 outlook. The conference, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.

 

 

Date:Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Time:13:30 – 14:30 Conference
14:30 – 15:30 Coffee with management
Venue:Zunfthaus zur Saffran, Limmatquai 54, 8001, Zürich

 

 

Please register here for the event at your earliest convenience (not required for the webcast).

Kindly note that the last day to register is Friday, February 16, 2024.

 

Live Webcast

To join the analyst and investor conference webcast online, please click here.

 

For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13
Other international numbers Please click here

 

We look forward to having you join us in-person or virtually at the conference.

 

Kind regards, 

Stephan Gick
Aymeric Jamin
Head of Investor Relations Senior Manager Investor Relations
and Sustainability

