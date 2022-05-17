?Not a Single Day Without Oerlikon? ? Capital Markets Day

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Results Forecast

Mid-term outlook of 4-6% annual sales growth, targeting CHF ~3.5 billion sales by 2026.

Operational EBITDA margin guidance of 17-19% (previously 16-18%) in the mid-term, with double-digit ROCE.

Surface Solutions to drive 4-6% sales growth in the mid-term through expansion into new regions and applications; 20-22% operational EBITDA margin target.

Polymer Processing Solutions with 4-6% sales growth in mid-term supported by strong filament business and expansion in non-filaments; 16-17% operational EBITDA margin target. Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland ? May 17, 2022 ? ?Oerlikon made strong progress in profitability, business diversification and sustainability in the past years. As a technology and market leader, Oerlikon is focused on sweet spots in markets that have high technology entry barriers. Growth is driven by megatrends, and Oerlikon?s solutions leverage these trends by improving the efficiency and sustainability of its customers. There is no single day in life without Oerlikon?s technologies,? said Michael Suess, Chairman of the Oerlikon Board. Mid-term Guidance

Oerlikon, at its Capital Markets Day (CMD), will provide an update on its strategic priorities and give further insights on the respective markets and growth drivers. Oerlikon expects 4-6% annual sales growth and an improved operational EBITDA margin of 17-19% (previously 16-18%) on the Group level in the mid-term. 2022 guidance is confirmed. Structural growth in the mid-term is expected to be driven by both divisions. Profitable Growth in Surface Solutions Supported by Accelerated Regional Expansion

Demand for Oerlikon?s Surface Solutions is driven by customers? increasing need for efficiency and sustainability. Oerlikon?s new regional organization positions the company to capitalize on these demands and to leverage its competitive advantages, including a unique integrated solution- and technology portfolio. At the CMD, Oerlikon will highlight the growth opportunities in future mobility, cleantech, luxury, semiconductor and additive manufacturing industries. Maintaining focus on cost efficiency will drive the division?s operating leverage, supporting operational EBITDA margins of 20-22% in the mid-term. Polymer Processing Solutions Transformed into a Growth Platform

Profitable growth in Polymer Processing Solutions is supported by three focus areas: Oerlikon is well positioned to expand on its leadership position in the filament market and foresees strong order intake over 2022 to 2026. Filament demand is expected to be driven by replacement cycles, including energy-efficient equipment, and vertical integration at customers. Oerlikon will continue to leverage technology synergies from its filament business, to gain a strong foothold in the CHF ~3 billion addressable non-filament market. Moreover, the division is also focusing on upside from long-term opportunities, such as textile recycling. CMD Documents and Participation

For further information, please contact: Stephan Gick Head of Investor Relations Tel: +41 58 360 98 50 stephan.gick@oerlikon.com www.oerlikon.com Sara Vermeulen-Anastasi Head of Group Communications Tel: +41 58 360 98 52 sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com www.oerlikon.com About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group?s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers? products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers? goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions ? Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 11 800 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021. Disclaimer

