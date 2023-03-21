OC Oerlikon : AGM 2023 Results

77.06%
Voting Results of
the 50th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon
|
KKL Luzern, Lucerne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023
|
|
Participation
|
|
Number of shareholders present:
|
403
|
Number of votes represented:
|
224 268 160
|
Corresponding to:
|
66.01% of the issued shares
|
Absolute majority:
|
112 134 081 shares
Agenda
1. Revision of the Articles of Association
1.1 Capital Structure
Shareholders approved the changes of the provisions relating (Art. 4 - 8 of the Articles of Association) to the Corporation's capital structure with 97.04% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
217 649 441
|
97.04%
|
No:
|
6 233 950
|
2.78%
|
Abstention:
|
396 176
|
0.18%
1.2 Shareholder Rights, General Meeting of Shareholders, Notices
Shareholders approved with 77.06% of the votes the changes to the Articles of Association (Art. 12 - 16, 18, 19 and 36) in connection with shareholder rights, the general meeting of shareholders and the form of notices to shareholders.
Yes:
No:
Abstention:
1.3 Board of Directors
The amendments to Art. 20 para. 1, Art. 22 para. 2 and 3 and Art. 23 para. 6 of the Articles of Association were approved by 99.14% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
222 350 746
|
99.14%
|
No:
|
1 408 090
|
0.63%
|
Abstention:
|
520 131
|
0.23%
1.4 Compensation, Agreements with members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, Mandates outside of the Corporation
Shareholders approved the amendments to Art. 29, Art. 31 para. 4 and Art. 32 para. 1 and to add Art. 28 para. 4 of the Articles of Association with 99.10% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
222 267 345
|
99.10%
|
No:
|
1 292 342
|
0.58%
|
Abstention:
|
719 280
|
0.32%
97.28%
2.61%
0.11%
218 167 842
5 850 537
258 168
2. Approval of the Group Business Review, the Annual Financial Statements of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022
The Group Business Review, the Annual Financial Statements of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 were approved with 99.61% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
223 408 818
|
99.61%
|
No:
|
220 853
|
0.10%
|
Abstention:
|
646 276
|
0.29%
3. Allocation of the 2022 available earnings and distribution of a dividend
Shareholders approved with 97.28% of the votes to carry forward the balance of available earnings of CHF 591 470 437 and the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.35 on dividend bearing shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each.
Yes:
No:
Abstention:
4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022
Shareholders granted the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022 with 98.20% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
76 109 184
|
98.20%
|
No:
|
653 525
|
0.84%
|
Abstention:
|
744 744
|
0.96%
5. Elections to the Board of Directors
5.1 Re-elections
5.1.1 Prof. Dr. Michael Süss
Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 83.47% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
187 175 839
|
83.47%
|
No:
|
36 453 235
|
16.25%
|
Abstention:
|
630 018
|
0.28%
5.1.2 Mr. Paul Adams
Mr. Paul Adams was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next
|
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 94.96% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
212 963 090
|
94.96%
|
No:
|
10 887 894
|
4.86%
|
Abstention:
|
408 108
|
0.18%
5.1.3 Mr. Jürg Fedier
Mr. Jürg Fedier was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual
|
General Meeting of Shareholders with 96.14% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
215 607 123
|
96.14%
|
No:
|
8 249 389
|
3.68%
|
Abstention:
|
402 580
|
0.18%
5.1.4 Ms. Irina Matveeva
Mrs. Irina Matveeva was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next
|
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 95.58% of the votes:
|
|
Yes:
|
214 355 870
|
95.58%
|
No:
|
9 410 363
|
4.20%
|
Abstention:
|
492 859
|
0.22%
5.1.5 Mr. Alexey V. Moskov
Mr. Alexey V. Moskov was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next
|
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 90.16% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
202 180 631
|
90.16%
|
No:
|
21 511 132
|
9.59%
|
Abstention:
|
567 329
|
0.25%
5.1.6 Mr. Gerhard Pegam
Mr. Gerhard Pegam was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next
|
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 88.44% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
198 329 592
|
88.44%
|
No:
|
25 393 583
|
11.32%
|
Abstention:
|
535 917
|
0.24%
5.1.7 Mr. Zhenguo Yao
Mr. Zhenguo Yao was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next
|
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 98.11% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
220'028'682
|
98.11%
|
No:
|
3'739'223
|
1.67%
|
Abstention:
|
491'187
|
0.22%
5.2 Election of a new member
Ms. Inka Koljonen was elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual
|
General Meeting of Shareholders with 96.03% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
215 354 418
|
96.03%
|
No:
|
8 479 638
|
3.78%
|
Abstention:
|
422 536
|
0.19%
6. Elections to the Human Resources Committee (HRC)
6.1 Re-elections 6.1.1 Mr. Paul Adams
Mr. Paul Adams was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 93.47% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
209 602 096
|
93.47%
|
No:
|
14 225 288
|
6.34%
|
Abstention:
|
430 008
|
0.19%
6.1.2 Mr. Alexey V. Moskov
Mr. Alexey V. Moskov was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 88.74% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
199 008 468
|
88.74%
|
No:
|
24 705 760
|
11.02%
|
Abstention:
|
543 164
|
0.24%
99.58%
0.32%
0.10%
223 284 683
720 011
232 458
99.67%
0.21%
0.12%
223 495 959
460 262
280 931
6.1.3 Mr. Gerhard Pegam
Mr. Gerhard Pegam was re-elected as member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion
|
of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 83.93% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
188 219 258
|
83.93%
|
No:
|
35 508 908
|
15.83%
|
Abstention:
|
529 226
|
0.24%
6.1.4 Mr. Zhenguo Yao
Mr. Zhenguo Yao was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion
|
of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 97.17% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
217 904 417
|
97.17%
|
No:
|
5 832 965
|
2.60%
|
Abstention:
|
520 010
|
0.23%
6.2 Election of a new member
Ms. Inka Koljonen was elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of
|
the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 95.87% of the votes.
|
|
Yes:
|
214 980 946
|
95.87%
|
No:
|
8 815 269
|
3.93%
|
Abstention:
|
440 937
|
0.20%
7. Re-election of the Auditors
Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as the auditor for a one- year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 99.67% of the votes.
Yes:
No:
Abstention:
8. Re-election of the Independent Proxy
Shareholders approved the re-election of Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the Independent Proxy for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 99.58% of the votes.
Yes:
No:
Abstention:
9. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report 2022
Shareholders approved with 72.48% the Remuneration Report 2022 in an advisory vote.
|
Yes:
|
162 533 328
|
72.48%
|
No:
|
60 919 882
|
27.17%
|
Abstention:
|
783 942
|
0.35%
10. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board of Directors
Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board of Directors for their term of office from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024 of CHF 4.5 million with 95.14% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
213 339 129
|
95.14%
|
No:
|
10 002 220
|
4.46%
|
Abstention:
|
888 278
|
0.40%
11. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee
Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee for the period starting on July 1, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2024 of CHF 4.0 million with 95.20% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
213 451 851
|
95.20%
|
No:
|
9 355 707
|
4.17%
|
Abstention:
|
1 422 069
|
0.63%
12. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation of the Executive Committee Shareholders approved the aggregate amount of variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the past financial year, i.e. for the period starting on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 of CHF 5.3 million with 93.45% of the votes.
|
Yes:
|
209 528 605
|
93.45%
|
No:
|
13 206 967
|
5.89%
|
Abstention:
|
1 489 655
|
0.66%
5/5