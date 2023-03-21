OC Oerlikon : AGM 2023 Results

77.06% 22.77% 0.17% 172 819 854 51 070 436 388 677 Voting Results of the 50th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon KKL Luzern, Lucerne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023 Participation Number of shareholders present: 403 Number of votes represented: 224 268 160 Corresponding to: 66.01% of the issued shares Absolute majority: 112 134 081 shares Agenda 1. Revision of the Articles of Association 1.1 Capital Structure Shareholders approved the changes of the provisions relating (Art. 4 - 8 of the Articles of Association) to the Corporation's capital structure with 97.04% of the votes. Yes: 217 649 441 97.04% No: 6 233 950 2.78% Abstention: 396 176 0.18% 1.2 Shareholder Rights, General Meeting of Shareholders, Notices Shareholders approved with 77.06% of the votes the changes to the Articles of Association (Art. 12 - 16, 18, 19 and 36) in connection with shareholder rights, the general meeting of shareholders and the form of notices to shareholders. Yes: No: Abstention: 1.3 Board of Directors The amendments to Art. 20 para. 1, Art. 22 para. 2 and 3 and Art. 23 para. 6 of the Articles of Association were approved by 99.14% of the votes. Yes: 222 350 746 99.14% No: 1 408 090 0.63% Abstention: 520 131 0.23% 1.4 Compensation, Agreements with members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, Mandates outside of the Corporation Shareholders approved the amendments to Art. 29, Art. 31 para. 4 and Art. 32 para. 1 and to add Art. 28 para. 4 of the Articles of Association with 99.10% of the votes. Yes: 222 267 345 99.10% No: 1 292 342 0.58% Abstention: 719 280 0.32% 1/5

97.28% 2.61% 0.11% 218 167 842 5 850 537 258 168 2. Approval of the Group Business Review, the Annual Financial Statements of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 The Group Business Review, the Annual Financial Statements of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 were approved with 99.61% of the votes. Yes: 223 408 818 99.61% No: 220 853 0.10% Abstention: 646 276 0.29% 3. Allocation of the 2022 available earnings and distribution of a dividend Shareholders approved with 97.28% of the votes to carry forward the balance of available earnings of CHF 591 470 437 and the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.35 on dividend bearing shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each. Yes: No: Abstention: 4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022 Shareholders granted the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022 with 98.20% of the votes. Yes: 76 109 184 98.20% No: 653 525 0.84% Abstention: 744 744 0.96% 5. Elections to the Board of Directors 5.1 Re-elections 5.1.1 Prof. Dr. Michael Süss Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 83.47% of the votes. Yes: 187 175 839 83.47% No: 36 453 235 16.25% Abstention: 630 018 0.28% 5.1.2 Mr. Paul Adams Mr. Paul Adams was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 94.96% of the votes. Yes: 212 963 090 94.96% No: 10 887 894 4.86% Abstention: 408 108 0.18% 5.1.3 Mr. Jürg Fedier Mr. Jürg Fedier was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 96.14% of the votes. Yes: 215 607 123 96.14% No: 8 249 389 3.68% Abstention: 402 580 0.18% 2/5

5.1.4 Ms. Irina Matveeva Mrs. Irina Matveeva was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 95.58% of the votes: Yes: 214 355 870 95.58% No: 9 410 363 4.20% Abstention: 492 859 0.22% 5.1.5 Mr. Alexey V. Moskov Mr. Alexey V. Moskov was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 90.16% of the votes. Yes: 202 180 631 90.16% No: 21 511 132 9.59% Abstention: 567 329 0.25% 5.1.6 Mr. Gerhard Pegam Mr. Gerhard Pegam was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 88.44% of the votes. Yes: 198 329 592 88.44% No: 25 393 583 11.32% Abstention: 535 917 0.24% 5.1.7 Mr. Zhenguo Yao Mr. Zhenguo Yao was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 98.11% of the votes. Yes: 220'028'682 98.11% No: 3'739'223 1.67% Abstention: 491'187 0.22% 5.2 Election of a new member Ms. Inka Koljonen was elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 96.03% of the votes. Yes: 215 354 418 96.03% No: 8 479 638 3.78% Abstention: 422 536 0.19% 6. Elections to the Human Resources Committee (HRC) 6.1 Re-elections 6.1.1 Mr. Paul Adams Mr. Paul Adams was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 93.47% of the votes. Yes: 209 602 096 93.47% No: 14 225 288 6.34% Abstention: 430 008 0.19% 6.1.2 Mr. Alexey V. Moskov Mr. Alexey V. Moskov was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 88.74% of the votes. Yes: 199 008 468 88.74% No: 24 705 760 11.02% Abstention: 543 164 0.24% 3/5

99.58% 0.32% 0.10% 223 284 683 720 011 232 458 99.67% 0.21% 0.12% 223 495 959 460 262 280 931 6.1.3 Mr. Gerhard Pegam Mr. Gerhard Pegam was re-elected as member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 83.93% of the votes. Yes: 188 219 258 83.93% No: 35 508 908 15.83% Abstention: 529 226 0.24% 6.1.4 Mr. Zhenguo Yao Mr. Zhenguo Yao was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 97.17% of the votes. Yes: 217 904 417 97.17% No: 5 832 965 2.60% Abstention: 520 010 0.23% 6.2 Election of a new member Ms. Inka Koljonen was elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 95.87% of the votes. Yes: 214 980 946 95.87% No: 8 815 269 3.93% Abstention: 440 937 0.20% 7. Re-election of the Auditors Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as the auditor for a one- year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 99.67% of the votes. Yes: No: Abstention: 8. Re-election of the Independent Proxy Shareholders approved the re-election of Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the Independent Proxy for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 99.58% of the votes. Yes: No: Abstention: 9. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report 2022 Shareholders approved with 72.48% the Remuneration Report 2022 in an advisory vote. Yes: 162 533 328 72.48% No: 60 919 882 27.17% Abstention: 783 942 0.35% 10. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board of Directors Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board of Directors for their term of office from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024 of CHF 4.5 million with 95.14% of the votes. Yes: 213 339 129 95.14% No: 10 002 220 4.46% Abstention: 888 278 0.40% 4/5