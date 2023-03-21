Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:35 2023-03-21 am EDT
5.365 CHF   +1.04%
11:03aShareholders approved all resolutions
EQ
11:01aOc Oerlikon : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023
PU
11:01aOc Oerlikon : AGM 2023 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OC Oerlikon : AGM 2023 Results

03/21/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
77.06%
22.77%
0.17%
172 819 854
51 070 436
388 677

Voting Results of

the 50th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon

KKL Luzern, Lucerne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023

Participation

Number of shareholders present:

403

Number of votes represented:

224 268 160

Corresponding to:

66.01% of the issued shares

Absolute majority:

112 134 081 shares

Agenda

1. Revision of the Articles of Association

1.1 Capital Structure

Shareholders approved the changes of the provisions relating (Art. 4 - 8 of the Articles of Association) to the Corporation's capital structure with 97.04% of the votes.

Yes:

217 649 441

97.04%

No:

6 233 950

2.78%

Abstention:

396 176

0.18%

1.2 Shareholder Rights, General Meeting of Shareholders, Notices

Shareholders approved with 77.06% of the votes the changes to the Articles of Association (Art. 12 - 16, 18, 19 and 36) in connection with shareholder rights, the general meeting of shareholders and the form of notices to shareholders.

Yes:

No:

Abstention:

1.3 Board of Directors

The amendments to Art. 20 para. 1, Art. 22 para. 2 and 3 and Art. 23 para. 6 of the Articles of Association were approved by 99.14% of the votes.

Yes:

222 350 746

99.14%

No:

1 408 090

0.63%

Abstention:

520 131

0.23%

1.4 Compensation, Agreements with members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, Mandates outside of the Corporation

Shareholders approved the amendments to Art. 29, Art. 31 para. 4 and Art. 32 para. 1 and to add Art. 28 para. 4 of the Articles of Association with 99.10% of the votes.

Yes:

222 267 345

99.10%

No:

1 292 342

0.58%

Abstention:

719 280

0.32%

1/5

97.28%
2.61%
0.11%
218 167 842
5 850 537
258 168

2. Approval of the Group Business Review, the Annual Financial Statements of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022

The Group Business Review, the Annual Financial Statements of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 were approved with 99.61% of the votes.

Yes:

223 408 818

99.61%

No:

220 853

0.10%

Abstention:

646 276

0.29%

3. Allocation of the 2022 available earnings and distribution of a dividend

Shareholders approved with 97.28% of the votes to carry forward the balance of available earnings of CHF 591 470 437 and the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.35 on dividend bearing shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each.

Yes:

No:

Abstention:

4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022

Shareholders granted the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022 with 98.20% of the votes.

Yes:

76 109 184

98.20%

No:

653 525

0.84%

Abstention:

744 744

0.96%

5. Elections to the Board of Directors

5.1 Re-elections

5.1.1 Prof. Dr. Michael Süss

Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 83.47% of the votes.

Yes:

187 175 839

83.47%

No:

36 453 235

16.25%

Abstention:

630 018

0.28%

5.1.2 Mr. Paul Adams

Mr. Paul Adams was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 94.96% of the votes.

Yes:

212 963 090

94.96%

No:

10 887 894

4.86%

Abstention:

408 108

0.18%

5.1.3 Mr. Jürg Fedier

Mr. Jürg Fedier was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders with 96.14% of the votes.

Yes:

215 607 123

96.14%

No:

8 249 389

3.68%

Abstention:

402 580

0.18%

2/5

5.1.4 Ms. Irina Matveeva

Mrs. Irina Matveeva was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 95.58% of the votes:

Yes:

214 355 870

95.58%

No:

9 410 363

4.20%

Abstention:

492 859

0.22%

5.1.5 Mr. Alexey V. Moskov

Mr. Alexey V. Moskov was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 90.16% of the votes.

Yes:

202 180 631

90.16%

No:

21 511 132

9.59%

Abstention:

567 329

0.25%

5.1.6 Mr. Gerhard Pegam

Mr. Gerhard Pegam was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 88.44% of the votes.

Yes:

198 329 592

88.44%

No:

25 393 583

11.32%

Abstention:

535 917

0.24%

5.1.7 Mr. Zhenguo Yao

Mr. Zhenguo Yao was re-elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 98.11% of the votes.

Yes:

220'028'682

98.11%

No:

3'739'223

1.67%

Abstention:

491'187

0.22%

5.2 Election of a new member

Ms. Inka Koljonen was elected as Director for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders with 96.03% of the votes.

Yes:

215 354 418

96.03%

No:

8 479 638

3.78%

Abstention:

422 536

0.19%

6. Elections to the Human Resources Committee (HRC)

6.1 Re-elections 6.1.1 Mr. Paul Adams

Mr. Paul Adams was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 93.47% of the votes.

Yes:

209 602 096

93.47%

No:

14 225 288

6.34%

Abstention:

430 008

0.19%

6.1.2 Mr. Alexey V. Moskov

Mr. Alexey V. Moskov was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 88.74% of the votes.

Yes:

199 008 468

88.74%

No:

24 705 760

11.02%

Abstention:

543 164

0.24%

3/5

99.58%
0.32%
0.10%
223 284 683
720 011
232 458
99.67%
0.21%
0.12%
223 495 959
460 262
280 931

6.1.3 Mr. Gerhard Pegam

Mr. Gerhard Pegam was re-elected as member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion

of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 83.93% of the votes.

Yes:

188 219 258

83.93%

No:

35 508 908

15.83%

Abstention:

529 226

0.24%

6.1.4 Mr. Zhenguo Yao

Mr. Zhenguo Yao was re-elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion

of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 97.17% of the votes.

Yes:

217 904 417

97.17%

No:

5 832 965

2.60%

Abstention:

520 010

0.23%

6.2 Election of a new member

Ms. Inka Koljonen was elected as a member of the HRC for a one-year term of office until completion of

the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 95.87% of the votes.

Yes:

214 980 946

95.87%

No:

8 815 269

3.93%

Abstention:

440 937

0.20%

7. Re-election of the Auditors

Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as the auditor for a one- year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 99.67% of the votes.

Yes:

No:

Abstention:

8. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

Shareholders approved the re-election of Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the Independent Proxy for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with 99.58% of the votes.

Yes:

No:

Abstention:

9. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report 2022

Shareholders approved with 72.48% the Remuneration Report 2022 in an advisory vote.

Yes:

162 533 328

72.48%

No:

60 919 882

27.17%

Abstention:

783 942

0.35%

10. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board of Directors

Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board of Directors for their term of office from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024 of CHF 4.5 million with 95.14% of the votes.

Yes:

213 339 129

95.14%

No:

10 002 220

4.46%

Abstention:

888 278

0.40%

4/5

11. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee

Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee for the period starting on July 1, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2024 of CHF 4.0 million with 95.20% of the votes.

Yes:

213 451 851

95.20%

No:

9 355 707

4.17%

Abstention:

1 422 069

0.63%

12. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation of the Executive Committee Shareholders approved the aggregate amount of variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the past financial year, i.e. for the period starting on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 of CHF 5.3 million with 93.45% of the votes.

Yes:

209 528 605

93.45%

No:

13 206 967

5.89%

Abstention:

1 489 655

0.66%

5/5

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfäffikon published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 15:00:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
11:03aShareholders approved all resolutions
EQ
11:01aOc Oerlikon : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023
PU
11:01aOc Oerlikon : AGM 2023 Results
PU
11:01aOc Oerlikon : Media Release AGM 2023
PU
03/02Oerlikon Successfully Closed Acquisition of Riri, Takes Leadership Position in Luxury M..
AQ
03/01Global markets live: HP, Kohl's, Lowe's, BP, Rivian...
MS
03/01Oc Oerlikon : Oerlikon Successfully Closed Acquisition of Riri; Takes Leadership Position ..
PU
03/01OC Oerlikon Completes Acquisition of Coated Metal Accessories Company Riri
MT
03/01Acquisition Completed
EQ
03/01OC Oerlikon Corporation AG completed the acquisition of Riri SA.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 870 M 3 100 M 3 100 M
Net income 2023 165 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2023 735 M 794 M 794 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 6,59%
Capitalization 1 722 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 12 184
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
Duration : Period :
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,31 CHF
Average target price 7,15 CHF
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Müller Chief Financial Officer
Michael Süß Executive Chairman
Helmut Rudigier Chief Technology Officer
Jürg Fedier Independent Director
Gerhard Pegam Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG-12.38%1 861
ATLAS COPCO AB0.37%55 948
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.53%40 510
FANUC CORPORATION14.82%33 017
SANDVIK AB8.44%24 674
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.84%23 110
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer