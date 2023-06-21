Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:26:25 2023-06-21 am EDT
4.390 CHF   -0.77%
08:04aOc Oerlikon : Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to use its new advanced PVD coating on ITP Aero's next generation aero engine components
PU
06/20Oerlikon, MTU Aero Engines Sign Five-year Contract on Aero Engine Advancement
MT
06/20Oc Oerlikon : Oerlikon and MTU Aero Engines sign development cooperation agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to use its new advanced PVD coating on ITP Aero's next generation aero engine components

06/21/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jun 21, 2023

Balzers, Liechtenstein / Querétaro, Mexico, June 21, 2023 - Oerlikon Balzers, a leading surface solution brand of Oerlikon, has signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to apply Oerlikon's new advanced high-temperature wear resistant coating BALORA TECH PRO on components of the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW800 turbofan engine that powers the new Gulfstream G500/G600 and Dassault Falcon 6X business jets.

Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to use its new high-temperature wear resistant coating on ITP Aero's next generation aero engine components of the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW800 turbofan engine that powers the new Gulfstream G500/G600 business jets. (© copyright: Pratt & Whitney)

For Oerlikon Balzers, this long-term contract represents another major step forward in supplying advanced surface technologies and coatings for the aerospace industry from several sites around the world. ITP Aero, a leading player in the global aerospace market, will benefit from the advanced industrialization level and expertise offered by a world-leading provider of thin-film coatings and equipment based on physical vapor deposition (PVD). This partnership will enable ITP Aero to achieve consistent and reproducible quality within a short turnaround time. This is the first step of a continued relationship with ITP Aero supporting their growth plans in Mexico.

ITP Aero and Oerlikon have a long history of close collaboration on materials, fabrication, part machining and coatings. ITP Aero utilizes Oerlikon's broad service offering and extensive technology portfolio to reduce its supply chain and logistics costs. This long-term partnership between ITP Aero and Oerlikon Balzers signals the intent to work closer together on future surface solutions that will further enhance the performance and capability of ITP Aero's components in aviation engines.

"It's a pleasure for us to sign this long-term contract with Oerlikon Balzers. We can count on their high level of industrialization, know-how and competence as a leading provider of thin-film PVD coatings and systems. I am positive this agreement will support our ambitious growth plans at our Mexico site and opens possibilities for further collaboration with Oerlikon, who has already been a valued strategic partner a long time", says Pedro Juarez, Machined Components Commodity Manager for ITP Aero.

"This long-term contract truly reflects the confidence that aerospace customers like ITP Aero have in our comprehensive service offering. With our world-class, globally recognized coating solutions, we are very pleased to contribute with our expert knowledge to increase the service life of engine components and extend time on the wing, and thereby contribute to sustainability," says Toby Middlemiss, Aerospace Product Manager Coatings, Oerlikon Surface Solutions Division.

About ITP Aero

ITP Aero is one of the world's leading aircraft engine and component companies, with 4,700 employees and facilities in Spain, the UK, Mexico, Malta and India. ITP Aero's purpose is to develop the technology to drive change in the aerospace sector, towards more sustainable mobility. We do this with the development of proprietary technology as our main competitive advantage. Approximately half of the world's aircraft are equipped with ITP Aero products. We are founding members of the EU Clean Aviation programme and the first Spanish aerospace company to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the United Nations Race to Zero initiative.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfäffikon published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
08:04aOc Oerlikon : Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to use its new adv..
PU
06/20Oerlikon, MTU Aero Engines Sign Five-year Contract on Aero Engine Advancement
MT
06/20Oc Oerlikon : Oerlikon and MTU Aero Engines sign development cooperation agreement
PU
06/19Oerlikon to Supply Rocket Launcher Heat Exchanger Sets to Airbus, Safran JV
MT
06/15Airbus and Oerlikon sign EUR3.8 million contract for the industrial additive manufactur..
AQ
06/14Airbus, Oerlikon Enter EUR4 Million Partnership for Additive Manufacturing of Satellite..
MT
06/14Airbus and Oerlikon sign 3.8 million contract for the industrial additive manufacturin..
EQ
05/17Switzerland's Oerlikon to Issue CHF340 Million Bonds
MT
05/17Oerlikon Successfully Placed CHF 340 million Dual-Tranche Senior Unsecured Bonds
EQ
05/04OC Oerlikon Management AG - First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 867 M 3 190 M 3 190 M
Net income 2023 153 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2023 872 M 970 M 970 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,97x
Yield 2023 7,91%
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 12 184
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
Duration : Period :
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,42 CHF
Average target price 6,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Müller Chief Financial Officer
Michael Süß Executive Chairman
Helmut Rudigier Chief Technology Officer
Jürg Fedier Independent Director
Gerhard Pegam Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG-27.00%1 597
ATLAS COPCO AB25.67%66 587
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION27.78%47 707
FANUC CORPORATION31.21%34 846
INGERSOLL RAND INC.22.72%25 938
FORTIVE CORPORATION11.28%25 279
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer