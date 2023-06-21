OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to use its new advanced PVD coating on ITP Aero's next generation aero engine components

Jun 21, 2023

Balzers, Liechtenstein / Querétaro, Mexico, June 21, 2023 - Oerlikon Balzers, a leading surface solution brand of Oerlikon, has signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to apply Oerlikon's new advanced high-temperature wear resistant coating BALORA TECH PRO on components of the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW800 turbofan engine that powers the new Gulfstream G500/G600 and Dassault Falcon 6X business jets.

Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with ITP Aero to use its new high-temperature wear resistant coating on ITP Aero's next generation aero engine components of the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW800 turbofan engine that powers the new Gulfstream G500/G600 business jets. (© copyright: Pratt & Whitney)

For Oerlikon Balzers, this long-term contract represents another major step forward in supplying advanced surface technologies and coatings for the aerospace industry from several sites around the world. ITP Aero, a leading player in the global aerospace market, will benefit from the advanced industrialization level and expertise offered by a world-leading provider of thin-film coatings and equipment based on physical vapor deposition (PVD). This partnership will enable ITP Aero to achieve consistent and reproducible quality within a short turnaround time. This is the first step of a continued relationship with ITP Aero supporting their growth plans in Mexico.

ITP Aero and Oerlikon have a long history of close collaboration on materials, fabrication, part machining and coatings. ITP Aero utilizes Oerlikon's broad service offering and extensive technology portfolio to reduce its supply chain and logistics costs. This long-term partnership between ITP Aero and Oerlikon Balzers signals the intent to work closer together on future surface solutions that will further enhance the performance and capability of ITP Aero's components in aviation engines.

"It's a pleasure for us to sign this long-term contract with Oerlikon Balzers. We can count on their high level of industrialization, know-how and competence as a leading provider of thin-film PVD coatings and systems. I am positive this agreement will support our ambitious growth plans at our Mexico site and opens possibilities for further collaboration with Oerlikon, who has already been a valued strategic partner a long time", says Pedro Juarez, Machined Components Commodity Manager for ITP Aero.

"This long-term contract truly reflects the confidence that aerospace customers like ITP Aero have in our comprehensive service offering. With our world-class, globally recognized coating solutions, we are very pleased to contribute with our expert knowledge to increase the service life of engine components and extend time on the wing, and thereby contribute to sustainability," says Toby Middlemiss, Aerospace Product Manager Coatings, Oerlikon Surface Solutions Division.

ITP Aero is one of the world's leading aircraft engine and component companies, with 4,700 employees and facilities in Spain, the UK, Mexico, Malta and India. ITP Aero's purpose is to develop the technology to drive change in the aerospace sector, towards more sustainable mobility. We do this with the development of proprietary technology as our main competitive advantage. Approximately half of the world's aircraft are equipped with ITP Aero products. We are founding members of the EU Clean Aviation programme and the first Spanish aerospace company to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the United Nations Race to Zero initiative.