OC Oerlikon : Third-Quarter Results 2022

Third-Quarter 2022 Results Q3 Sales Growth of 7%, EBITDA +8%; Weakening Industrial Activity and Volatile Energy Markets Group sales increased by 7% year-over-year, 12.5% FX adjusted, and operational EBITDA grew by 8% in Q3.

Polymer Processing Solutions achieved 6% sales growth, 12.3% FX adjusted, and 17% operational EBITDA growth in the third quarter. Q3 orders -16.8%,-12.8% FX adjusted. Year-to-date orders +12% and sales +21%.

Surface Solutions increased sales by 7%, 12.6% FX adjusted in Q3. Operational EBITDA margin transitorily impacted by product mix and higher energy costs.

2022 Group Guidance updated: Oerlikon expects sales >CHF 2.9 billion and operational EBITDA margin of 17.0-17.5%. Key figures for the Oerlikon Group as of September 30, 2022 (in CHF million) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ∆ 9M 2022 9M 2021 ∆ Order intake 764 835 -8.5% 2 327 2 124 9.6% Order backlog 837 843 -0.6% 837 843 -0.6% Sales 742 695 6.7% 2 174 1 891 14.9% Operational EBITDA1 126 117 7.6% 373 319 16.8% Operational EBITDA margin1 17.0% 16.8% 20 bps 17.1% 16.9% 20 bps Operational EBIT1 72 61 19.7% 208 159 30.3% Operational EBIT margin1 9.8% 8.7% 110 bps 9.5% 8.4% 110 bps 1 For the reconciliation of operational and unadjusted figures, please see tables I and II on page 2 of this news release. Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - November 3, 2022 - "Our teams have executed extremely well in the first nine months of the year against a clearly more difficult macroeconomic environment. Leading indicators signal an upcoming downturn, however, the timing and scope are difficult to predict. We are already implementing measures to mitigate potential impacts, and remain confident in our mid-term strategy," said Michael Suess, Executive Chairman, Oerlikon Group. "Based on our year-to-date performance, we are now expecting Group sales to exceed CHF 2.9 billion and the operational EBITDA margin to be between 17.0% and 17.5% for the full year," added Suess.

Robust Q3 2022 Performance Group order intake decreased by 8.5% to CHF 764 million, attributed to Polymer Processing Solutions' record order intake in Q3 2021. Sales increased by 6.7% to CHF 742 million. At constant exchange rates, Group sales increased by 12.5%. Operational EBITDA for the third quarter improved by 7.6% to CHF 126 million, and the operational EBITDA margin improved by 20 basis points to 17.0%. Q3 operational EBIT was CHF 72 million, or 9.8% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 61 million; 8.7%). The margin improvements are attributed to higher sales and the benefits of cost actions executed by the Group. Group Q3 unadjusted EBITDA was CHF 126 million, or 16.9% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 115 million, 16.6%), and EBIT was CHF 73 million, or 9.8% (Q3 2021: CHF 58 million, 8.3%). The reconciliation of the operational and unadjusted figures can be seen in the tables below. Table I: Reconciliation of Q3 2022 and 9M 2022 operational EBITDA and EBITDA1 In CHF million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Operational EBITDA 126 117 373 319 Income/expenses related to restructuring 0 0 0 1 Expenses related to discontinued activities 0 - -3 - Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs -1 -2 -6 -5 EBITDA 126 115 363 315 Table II: Reconciliation of Q3 2022 and 9M 2022 operational EBIT and EBIT1 In CHF million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Operational EBIT 72 61 208 159 Income/expenses related to restructuring 0 0 0 1 Expenses related to discontinued activities 0 - -4 - Impairment charges 0 -1 0 -3 Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs -1 -2 -6 -5 EBIT 73 58 198 152 1 All amounts (including totals and subtotals) have been rounded according to normal commercial practice. Thus, an addition of the figures presented can result in rounding differences. 2022 Group Guidance updated For the full year, Oerlikon expects sales to exceed CHF 2.9 billion (previously around CHF 2.9 billion) and the operational EBITDA margin to be between 17.0 and 17.5% (previously around 17.5%). Division Overview Surface Solutions division Key figures for the Surface Solutions division as of September 30, 2022 (in CHF million) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ∆ 9M 2022 9M 2021 ∆ Order intake 346 332 4.2% 1 070 1 004 6.6% Order backlog 218 177 22.7% 218 177 22.7% Sales (to third parties) 347 323 7.4% 1 026 947 8.4% Operational EBITDA 59 59 -0.8% 180 174 3.7% Operational EBITDA margin 16.8% 18.2% -140 bps 17.4% 18.2% -80 bps Despite softening industrial activity, Surface Solutions increased order intake by 4.2% to CHF 346 million and sales by 7.4% to CHF 347 million. The higher sales were attributed to recovery in aerospace and in automotive, the latter driven by gradually easing of the supply-chain shortages.

The Q3 operational EBITDA margin decreased by 140 basis points to 16.8%, reflecting product mix effects and higher energy costs. Operational EBIT was CHF 22 million, or 6.4% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 19 million, 6.0%). The division's unadjusted Q3 EBITDA was CHF 59 million or 16.9% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 58 million, 18.0%). EBIT was CHF 23 million, or 6.5% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 18 million, or 5.5%). Polymer Processing Solutions division Key figures for the Polymer Processing Solutions division as of September 30, 2022 (in CHF million) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ∆ 9M 2022 9M 2021 ∆ Order intake 418 503 -16.8% 1 257 1 120 12.2% Order backlog 620 665 -6.9% 620 665 -6.9% Sales (to third parties) 395 372 6.1% 1 147 944 21.5% Operational EBITDA 65 55 17.4% 188 137 37.6% Operational EBITDA margin 16.4% 14.8% 160 bps 16.4% 14.5% 190 bps Polymer Processing Solutions delivered another quarter of robust results. Sales increased by 6.1% to CHF 395 million. Order intake was sustained at a high level at CHF 418 million. Compared to the prior year, order intake was lower due to the record level of order intake in Q3 2021. Q3 operational EBITDA improved by 17.4% to CHF 65 million. The operational EBITDA margin of 16.4% was 160 basis points higher year-over-year, due to improved operating leverage and cost control. Operational EBIT was CHF 51 million or 12.9% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 40 million, 10.9%). The division's unadjusted Q3 EBITDA was CHF 65 million, or 16.4% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 52 million, 13.9%), and EBIT was CHF 51 million or 12.8% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 37 million, 9.9%). Additional Information Oerlikon will present its results during a conference call today beginning at 10:30 CET. To participate, please click on this linkto join the webcast. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in. Country Local toll call numbers Switzerland +41 58 310 50 00 UK +44 207 107 06 13 USA +1 631 570 56 13