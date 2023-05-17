OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Bond

Oerlikon Successfully Placed CHF 340 million Dual-Tranche Senior Unsecured Bonds



17.05.2023 / 07:25 CET/CEST



Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia, or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law. Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, May 17, 2023 – OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon ("Oerlikon") announces the successful placement of two series of senior unsecured bonds: CHF 220 million due in June 2026 and CHF 120 million due in October 2029 (together, the "Bonds"). These bonds are to repay outstanding debt and ensure a continued strong financial foundation following the acquisition of Riri. The coupons have been set at 2.875% per annum for the bonds due 2026 and 3.25% per annum for the bonds due 2029. The coupons for both tranches are payable annually, with the first coupon payable in June 2024 and October 2023 respectively. An application for the Bonds to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, with provisional trading expected to commence on or around May 31, 2023. Settlement date of the Bonds is expected on June 02, 2023. Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Bank J. Safra Sarasin, UBS Investment Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as the Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners on the offering. For further information, please contact: Sara Vermeulen Anastasi

Head of Group Communications

Tel.: +41 58 360 98 52

sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Stephan Gick

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 98 50

stephan.gick@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Disclaimer This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this announcement or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the bonds described herein (the "Bonds") of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon SZ (together with its subsidiaries, "Oerlikon"). This announcement does not constitute a prospectus according to the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Any public offer or admission to trading of the Bonds will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus within the meaning of FinSA. Relevant information on the Bonds is only available in the final prospectus, which is currently expected to be published on May 25, 2021. The preliminary prospectus is, and the final prospectus will be, available free of charge at UBS AG, Investment Bank, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, 8098 Zurich, Switzerland, as well as by telephone (+41 44 239 4703), fax (+41 44 239 6914) or e-mail (swiss-prospectus@ubs.com). Furthermore, the preliminary prospectus is, and the final prospectus will be, available free of charge at Oerlikon Investor Relations, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Churerstrasse 120, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, as well as by telephone (+41 58 360 96 96), fax (+41 58 360 91 96) or e-mail (ir@oerlikon.com). The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Bonds in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the Bonds to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is for distribution only to and directed only at, and addressed solely to, persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the Bonds. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the placement for the person concerned. This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of Oerlikon about further events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

End of Media Release

