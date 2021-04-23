Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/22 11:30:40 am
10.37 CHF   -0.38%
12:05aOerlikon signs agreement to acquire INglass
TE
04/19Invitation to Oerlikon's Q1 / 2021 conference call
TE
04/15OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oerlikon signs agreement to acquire INglass

04/23/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media release

Creating a new growth platform

Oerlikon signs agreement to acquire INglass, a global leader in high precision polymer flow control equipment, to accelerate expansion strategy in polymer processing market

  • INglass and its HRSflow Division is a market leader specialized in hot runner systems
  • Technology is highly complementary to Oerlikon's existing capabilities in polymer flow control and will expand Oerlikon's market access
  • Acquisition accelerates Oerlikon's strategy in diversifying its manmade fibers business to expand into the high-growth polymer processing solution market
  • Oerlikon renames 'Manmade Fibers' Division to 'Polymer Processing Solutions'
  • Acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021

Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - April 23, 2021 - Oerlikon, a leading provider of surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Italy-heaquartered INglass S.p.A. and its innovative hot runner systems technology operating under its market-leading HRSflow business.

"The acquisition of INglass accelerates our strategy to expand into markets with strong growth potential. It will broaden our OEM customer base in other industries and put our polymer processing business on an entirely new growth trajectory," said Dr. Roland Fischer, Oerlikon Group CEO. "Additionally, we expect this aquisistion to create further synergies between our Polymer Processing and Surface Solutions Divisions."

"With INglass, we are acquiring a leader in polymer flow control solutions with proven success in many markets," added Georg Stausberg, CEO of the Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division. "Our combined know-how and expertise in polymer processing and melt distribution engineering, our global market presence and our well-established brands make a winning formula and will advance our goal to become a leading supplier for polymer processing in an attractive and growing component solutions market."

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, and expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021.

INglass is a leader in automotive and expanding in other sectors

INglass S.p.A. is an internationally operating successful company established in 1987. Its product portfolio includes hot runners as well as engineering and consultancy services for the advanced development of polymer processing products. INglass' HRSflow hot runner systems are applied in multiple industries from automotive, consumer goods and household appliances to packaging, waste management, construction and transportation. INglass is headquartered in San Polo di Piave, Italy, near Venice. 2020 revenues of INglass were approximately CHF 135 million and the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Oerlikon's margins and cash flows. INglass has more than 1 000 employees and 55 sites worldwide, including prodution plants in Italy, China and the US. HRSflow directly serves OEM customers in the automotive and other industries.

New business unit with strong growth potential

Oerlikon has a high precision flow control components business that currently offers a large selection of gear metering pumps for the textile and other industries, including the automotive, chemical and paint markets. HRSflow will be integrated into this existing business to form the Oerlikon Flow Control Solutions BusinessUnit, which is part of the Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division.

"We firmly believe that within the Oerlikon Group we can further exploit the potential of our hot runner systems technology and, when combined with the capabilities of Oerlikon gear metering pumps and their melt distribution engineering competence, will position our business as one of the leading precision flow control specialists for multiple applications in a global growth market", said Antonio Bortuzzo, CEO of INglass S.p.A.

Financing of the acquisition is ensured by existing credit facilities of OC Oerlikon.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. Its solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers' products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything the company invents and does is guided by its passion to support its customers' goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two divisions - Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 10 600 employees at 179 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.3 billion in 2020.

About INglass

INglass S.p.A. is an internationally operating successful company established in 1987. Its product portfolio includes hot runners as well as engineering and consultancy services for the advanced development of polymer processing products. INglass' HRSflow hot runner systems are applied in multiple industries from automotive, consumer goods and household appliances to packaging, waste management, construction and transportation. INglass is headquartered in San Polo di Piave, Italy, near Venice. 2020 revenues of INglass were approximately CHF 135 million. INglass has more than 1 000 employees and 55 sites worldwide, including production plants in Italy, China and the US. HRSflow directly serves OEM customers in the automotive business and other industries. www.inglass.it

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Floetner

Head of Communications,

Marketing & Public Affairs

Tel: +41 58 360 98 68

kerstin.floetner@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com

Stephan Gick

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 98 50

stephan.gick@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com

André Wissenberg

Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Polymer Processing Solutions Division

Tel: +49 2191 67 2331

andre.wissenberg@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com

Chiara Montagner

Marketing & Communication Manager

INglass S.p.A.

Tel: +39 0422 750 127 (from 8.30 AM to 3PM)

Fax: +39 0422 750 303

Mob: +39 3466 239 977

E-mail: chiara.montagner@inglass.it

www.inglass.it

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as "Oerlikon", has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decision.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
All news about OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
12:05aOerlikon signs agreement to acquire INglass
TE
04/19Invitation to Oerlikon's Q1 / 2021 conference call
TE
04/15OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/14OC OERLIKON  : Oerlikon - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021
AQ
04/13Shareholders approved all resolutions via the Independent Proxy
TE
03/29MIKRON  : Names New CEO
MT
03/23OC OERLIKON  : to Merge Additive Manufacturing, Coating Businesses in US
MT
03/02OC OERLIKON  : Oerlikon - First Sustainability Report
AQ
03/02OC OERLIKON  : Management AG - 2020 Full-Year Results
AQ
03/02OC OERLIKON  : Targets Climate Neutrality by 2030
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 442 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2021 108 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2021 140 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 3 379 M 3 680 M 3 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 692
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
Duration : Period :
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,63 CHF
Last Close Price 10,37 CHF
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Fischer Chief Executive Officer & CEO-Surface Solutions
Philipp Müller Chief Financial Officer
Michael Süß Chairman
Helmut Rudigier Chief Technology Officer
Geoffery E. Merszei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG13.77%3 700
ATLAS COPCO AB28.24%74 573
FANUC CORPORATION4.16%45 838
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.59%40 294
SANDVIK AB12.87%33 854
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.99%33 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ