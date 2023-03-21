OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Shareholders approved all resolutions



21.03.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST



Dividend payout of CHF 0.35 per share was approved



Prof. Dr. Michael Suess was re-elected as Chairman of the Board



Inka Koljonen was elected as a new Board Member



All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in



All members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who stood for re-election were voted in. Inka Koljonen was elected as a new member of the HRC



Improved on all environmental 2030 targets in our operations Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland – March 21, 2023 – A total of 403 shareholders attended Oerlikon’s 50th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the KKL Luzern in Lucerne, Switzerland, and 66,01% of the total share capital was represented. All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, including the revisions to Oerlikon’s Articles of Association, the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2023 to AGM 2024), the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2022, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.35 per share. All members of the Board of Directors and all members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who were standing for (re-)election were voted in. Following the (re)-election, the Board of Directors comprises of Prof. Dr. Michael Suess as Executive Chairman, Gerhard Pegam as Vice-Chairman, Paul Adams as Lead Director and Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen, Irina Matveeva, Alexey V. Moskov and Zhenguo Yao as members of the Board of Directors. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term. Following these elections, the majority of Oerlikon’s Board of Directors will be independent and its committees will be composed as follows: Paul Adams, Inka Koljonen, Alexey V. Moskov, Gerhard Pegam and Zhenguo Yao will serve as members of the Human Resources Committee. Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen and Irina Matveeva will be members of the Audit & Finance Committee, and the Governance Committee will comprise of Paul Adams, Gerhard Pegam and Zhenguo Yao. At the AGM, Oerlikon provided an update on the improvement on its 2030 environmental targets in its operations. In 2022, Oerlikon implemented energy management systems at 25 sites, bringing the total to 55, which represents 33% of its operational sites and accounts for 70.5% of Oerlikon’s total energy consumption. Compared to the baseline, Oerlikon increased its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 8% points, leading to a total of 30% of electricity consumed in 2022 stemming from renewables. Oerlikon also decreased the amount of waste disposed by from 42% to 28% of total waste. Pertaining to its climate neutral target, Oerlikon reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 16.9% from 60.9 to 50.6 tons of CO2 equivalents per million of sales in Swiss francs. Following a number of rating upgrades in 2022, Oerlikon is now among the top 10% of the best-rated companies in the industrial sector in terms of sustainability. The Oerlikon Sustainability Report 2022 will be published at the end of March, in which Oerlikon will provide details on its sustainability progress, actions and initiatives, as well as sustainability case studies and examples. All voting results from Oerlikon’s 2023 AGM can be found at https://www.oerlikon.com/en/company/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders. Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com. About Oerlikon About Oerlikon Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group’s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, empower customers by improving and maximizing the performance, function, design and sustainability of customers’ products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers’ goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 100 employees at 205 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2022. For further information, please contact: Sara Vermeulen Anastasi

Head of Group Communications

Tel.: +41 58 360 98 52

sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Stephan Gick

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 98 50

stephan.gick@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Disclaimer

