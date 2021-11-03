Log in
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/02 12:30:10 pm
9.4 CHF   -0.48%
Media Release Q3 2021
PU
01:32aStrong Orders Performance and -2-
DJ
Strong Orders Performance and Continued Margin Expansion. Global Supply Chains Remain Constrained.
DJ
Strong Orders Performance and -2-

11/03/2021 | 01:32am EDT
The Polymer Processing Solutions Division delivered another quarter of excellent results. Quarterly order intake of CHF 503 million and sales of CHF 372 million both set new record levels since the Division was formed in 2013. The high level of orders and sales were supported by ongoing strong demand for filament and texturing equipment in China and recovery of the carpet yarn (bulked continuous filament, BCF) business in the U.S.

Q3 operational EBITDA improved by 14.7% to CHF 55 million. Q3 operational EBITDA margin of 14.8% was 60 basis points lower year over year, due to the transitory impact from higher freight and material cost and costs related to a project delay as communicated with the second quarter results. Operational EBIT was CHF 40 million or 10.9% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF 41 million, 13.0%). The Division's unadjusted Q3 EBITDA was CHF 52 million, or 13.9% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF 48 million, 15.4%), and EBIT was CHF 37 million or 9.9% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF 41 million, 13.0%). Additional Information

Oerlikon will present its results during a conference call today beginning at 10:30 CET. To participate, please click on this link to join the webcast.

To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in. 

Country 
              Local toll call numbers 
 
Switzerland   +41 58 310 50 00 
UK            +44 207 107 06 13 
USA           +1 631 570 56 13

The media release, including a full set of tables, can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir. About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group's solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers' products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers' goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions - Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 10 600 employees at 179 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.3 billion in 2020.

For further information, please contact: 

Sara Vermeulen - Anastasi     Stephan Gick 
Head of Group Communications  Head of Investor Relations 
Tel.: +41 58 360 98 52        Tel.: +41 58 360 98 50 
sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com   stephan.gick@oerlikon.com 
www.oerlikon.com              www.oerlikon.com

Disclaimer OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as 'Oerlikon', has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      OC Oerlikon 
              Churerstrasse 120 
              CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 58 360 96 96 
Fax:          +41 58 360 91 96 
E-mail:       info@oerlikon.com 
Internet:     www.oerlikon.com 
ISIN:         CH0000816824 
Valor:        863037 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1245659 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1245659 03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245659&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

