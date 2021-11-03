EQS Group-Ad-hoc: OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results Strong Orders Performance and Continued Margin Expansion. Global Supply Chains Remain Constrained. 03-Nov-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Oerlikon posts strong quarterly results: +61% in order intake, +17% in sales and +26% in operationalEBITDA vs. prior year. Group operational EBITDA margin of 16.8%. . Polymer Processing Solutions achieved record Q3 order intake (+93%) and sales (+19%), and robust growthin operational EBITDA (+15%), driven by continued strong demand in filament and successful execution ofdiversification strategy into non-filament. . Surface Solutions increased Q3 order intake (+29%), sales (+15%) and operational EBITDA (+41%), supportedby recovery across end markets and implemented cost savings. . 2021 Group Guidance confirmed.

Key figures for the Oerlikon Group as of September 30, 2021 (in CHF million)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 ? 9M 2021 9M 2020 ? Order intake 835 518 61.0% 2 124 1 599 32.8% Order backlog 843 570 47.9% 843 570 47.9% Sales 695 593 17.2% 1 891 1 632 15.9% Operational EBITDA1 117 93 25.9% 319 210 51.9% Operational EBITDA margin1 16.8% 15.7% 110 bps 16.9% 12.9% 400 bps Operational EBIT1 61 42 43.4% 159 57 >100% Operational EBIT margin1 8.7% 7.1% 160 bps 8.4% 3.5% 490 bps

1 For the reconciliation of operational and unadjusted figures, please see tables I and II on page 2 of this media release.

Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - November 3, 2021 - 'Our robust Q3 results confirm our strategy of focusing on sustainable innovation, profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation,' said Dr. Roland Fischer, CEO Oerlikon Group.

'Polymer Processing Solutions achieved record order intake and sales and is on-track with the integration of INglass. In Surface Solutions, we continue to drive margin expansion, underscoring our commitment to maintain the low fixed cost base we have achieved. Following our strong Q3 results, we reiterate our Group guidance for the full year of 2021. On that basis, we expect that our broad portfolio of solutions and technologies will allow us to generate higher sales and margins in 2021 than in 2019 before the pandemic,' added Dr. Fischer. 'Supply chain disruptions are expected to extend into the first half of 2022. We will continue to actively manage and mitigate the impact of these challenges.'

'Dr. Helmut Rudigier, our Group CTO, will retire at the end of 2021. Helmut joined Oerlikon in 1986 and has been the company's technology expert, particularly for innovative surface solutions, for many years. He has contributed greatly to R&D, innovative technologies and the management team. On behalf of the Board and my colleagues, I would like to thank Helmut for his valuable contributions and technological leadership at Oerlikon and wish him all the best in his retirement,' said Dr. Fischer. 'To enable closer alignment of R&D with market and customer needs, the Division CTOs will lead and manage the R&D and technology innovation of their respective Divisions from January 1, 2022 onwards.'

Robust Q3 2021 Performance

Group order intake increased significantly by 61.0% year over year to CHF 835 million, driven by the record level of order intake in the Polymer Processing Solutions Division and market recovery in Surface Solutions. Sales improved across all regions, rising 17.2% to CHF 695 million. At constant exchange rates, Group sales increased by 15.7% to CHF 686 million.

Operational EBITDA for the third quarter improved by 25.9% to CHF 117 million, and the EBITDA margin improved by 110 basis points to 16.8%. Q3 operational EBIT was CHF 61 million, or 8.7% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF 42 million; 7.1%). The margin improvements are attributed to higher sales and the benefits of cost actions executed by the Group.

Group Q3 EBITDA was CHF 115 million, or 16.6% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF 88 million, 14.8%), and EBIT was CHF 58 million, or 8.3% (Q3 2020: CHF 36 million, 6.0%). The reconciliation of the operational and unadjusted figures can be seen in the tables below.

Table I: Reconciliation of Q3 2021 and 9M 2021 operational EBITDA and EBITDA1

In CHF million Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 Operational EBITDA 117 93 319 210 Expenses/income from restructuring 0 -3 1 -25 Expenses related to discontinued activities - -2 - -5 Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs2 -2 0 -5 -1 EBITDA 115 88 315 180

Table II: Reconciliation of Q3 2021 and 9M 2021 operational EBIT and EBIT1

In CHF million Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 Operational EBIT 61 42 159 57 Expenses/income from restructuring 0 -3 1 -25 Expenses related to discontinued activities - -2 - -6 Impairment charges -1 -1 -3 -6 Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs2 -2 - -5 -1 EBIT 58 36 152 20

1 All amounts (including totals and subtotals) have been rounded according to normal commercial practice. Thus, an addition of the figures presented can result in rounding differences. 2 Since Q2 2021, operational EBITDA and operational EBIT are additionally adjusted by acquisition and integration costs. For comparability, prior period figures have been adjusted accordingly. In addition, prior year figures have been adjusted retrospectively for activities that have recently been discontinued.

Confirm FY2021 Group Guidance

The current environment is facing challenges arising from supply chain disruptions, the energy crisis in China, the Covid-19 pandemic and political tensions. Oerlikon is actively managing and mitigating the impact from these challenges, supported by the strength of its broad customer and supplier base worldwide. Based on the strong Q3 2021 results, Oerlikon confirms its Group guidance for the full year 2021. The Group expects sales to be around CHF 2.65 billion and the operational EBITDA margin to be around 16.5%.

Aligning Technology Innovation Closer to Business

Oerlikon CTO Dr. Helmut Rudigier is retiring at the end of 2021. Effective January 1, 2022, the Executive Committee will consist of five members - CEO Dr. Roland Fischer, CFO Philipp Müller, CHRO Anna Ryzhova, CSO and CEO Polymer Processing Division Georg Stausberg and CEO Surface Solutions Division Dr. Markus Tacke. To align R&D closer with market and customer needs, the Division CTOs will lead and manage the R&D and technology innovation of their respective Divisions from January 1, 2022 onwards.

Division Overview

Surface Solutions Division

Key figures for the Surface Solutions Division as of September 30, 2021 (in CHF million)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 ? 9M 2021 9M 2020 ? Order intake 332 258 28.8% 1 004 829 21.1% Order backlog 177 138 28.2% 177 138 28.2% Sales (to third parties) 323 280 15.2% 947 867 9.2% Operational EBITDA 59 42 41.5% 174 101 71.8% Operational EBITDA margin 18.2% 14.8% 340 bps 18.2% 11.6% 660 bps

In the third quarter, Surface Solutions saw an increase in year-over-year demand across end markets. As anticipated, supply chain bottlenecks impacted some markets, particularly automotive. Despite that, the Division noted continued recovery in automotive, tooling and general industries, as well as an initial soft recovery in aerospace, compared to the previous year. Supply chain disruptions are expected to extend into the first half of 2022 and result in some delays and postponements of projects in the short term. The Division is actively taking actions to mitigate the impacts of these challenges. Over the medium to long term, the growth prospects for the businesses remain intact.

Q3 order intake increased by 29% to CHF 332 million and sales increased by 15% to CHF 323 million, driven by the Division's ability to further capture business alongside year-over-year market recovery.

Q3 operational EBITDA improved notably by 41.5% and the EBITDA margin by 340 basis points, driven by positive operating leverage and continued cost control. Operational EBIT was CHF 19 million, or 6.0% of sales. The Division's unadjusted Q3 EBITDA was CHF 58 million or 18.0% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF 37 million, 13.1%). EBIT was CHF 18 million or 5.5% of sales (Q3 2020: CHF -6 million, or -2.0%).

Polymer Processing Solutions Division

Key figures for the Polymer Processing Solutions Division as of September 30, 2021 (in CHF million)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 ? 9M 2021 9M 2020 ? Order intake 503 261 92.9% 1 120 770 45.4% Order backlog 665 431 54.3% 665 431 54.3% Sales (to third parties) 372 313 19.1% 944 765 23.4% Operational EBITDA 55 48 14.7% 137 104 31.5% Operational EBITDA margin 14.8% 15.4% -60 bps 14.5% 13.6% 90 bps

