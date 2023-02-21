Advanced search
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:48 2023-02-20 am EST
5.855 CHF   -0.76%
01:51aSwiss OC Oerlikon sees lower margins, to cut jobs as costs rise
RE
12:57aSwitzerland's Oerlikon Posts Lower Profit in FY22
MT
12:40aOc Oerlikon : Media Release FY 2022
PU
Swiss OC Oerlikon sees lower margins, to cut jobs as costs rise

02/21/2023 | 01:51am EST
(Reuters) -Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon on Tuesday forecast lower margins for 2023, citing a delay in customer investments for its key polymer business.

The group expects an operating margin of 16% to 16.5% in 2023, down from 17.1% last year.

"Continued lockdowns and weaker textile demand have led to a difficult market environment for our filament business," Executive Chairman Michael Suess said, adding the firm was also bracing for lower sales in 2024.

For this year, it forecast sales of around 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) at constant exchange rates, compared with 2.9 billion it reported for 2022, in line with its guidance.

OC Oerlikon also said it planned to cut 800 jobs from its polymer processing unit, equivalent to roughly 18.5% of the division's total workforce based on the 2022 annual report.

The polymer business, which supplies the textile, automotive and chemicals industries, saw a 26.8% decrease in operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 56 million francs in the fourth quarter, as costs rose due to inflation and elevated COVID-19 cases in China.

($1 = 0.9237 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Johannes Toft Thyssen and Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 915 M 3 157 M 3 157 M
Net income 2022 175 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2022 432 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 1 912 M 2 072 M 2 072 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 029
Free-Float 54,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,86 CHF
Average target price 7,24 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Philipp Müller Chief Financial Officer
Michael Süß Executive Chairman
Helmut Rudigier Chief Technology Officer
Paul Roger Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
Jürg Fedier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG-3.38%2 072
ATLAS COPCO AB1.77%55 937
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%45 596
FANUC CORPORATION14.75%32 277
SANDVIK AB15.92%26 119
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.95%24 477