  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
  News
  Summary
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/11 11:31:25 am EDT
6.860 CHF   -0.29%
11:48aTo the Financial Community
EQ
04/07OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06Oerlikon - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022
AQ
To the Financial Community

04/11/2022 | 11:48am EDT
OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

11.04.2022 / 17:45

April 11, 2022
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
ir@oerlikon.com

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q1 / 2022 conference call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Time: 10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.

Stephan Gick  
Head of Investor Relations  

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1325593

 
End of News EQS News Service

1325593  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
