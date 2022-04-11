To the Financial Community

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q1 / 2022 conference call
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.
Date:
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Time:
10:30 CEST
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
Switzerland/Europe
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States
+1 631 570 56 13
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations
