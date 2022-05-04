OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
To the Financial Community
04.05.2022 / 18:00
Event Reminder Oerlikon Capital Markets Day
on May 17, 2022
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We have received many registrations for our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland, and thank you for your interest to join us at the event.
For those of you who would still like to join us in person, please register hereby May 10, 2022, particularly if you would be joining us for lunch so that we can cater accordingly.
At the event, Oerlikon?s Group management will provide an update on the company?s strategic priorities. Additionally, Oerlikon?s two division CEOs will give further insights on their respective markets and growth drivers. The presentation will be held in English.
Date
Tuesday May 17, 2022
Time (CEST)
11:45 Registration
12:00 - 13:15 Investor sit-down lunch with management
13:15 - 18:00 Presentation and Q&A
18:00 Flying dinner
Place
Park Hyatt Zurich Beethovenstrasse 21 8001 Zürich
Speakers
Michael Suess (Chairman), Roland Fischer (CEO), Philipp Mueller (CFO), Georg Stausberg (CEO Polymer Processing Solutions) and Markus Tacke (CEO Surface Solutions)
If you would be participating via the webcast, please click this linkto join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from May 18, 2022 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers: