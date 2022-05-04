Log in
    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG

(OERL)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/04 11:30:45 am EDT
6.940 CHF   +0.80%
To the Financial Community
EQ
TRANSCRIPT : OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
OC Oerlikon's Q1 Sales Soar 23% on Growth in Polymer Processing, Surface Solutions
MT
To the Financial Community

05/04/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
To the Financial Community

04.05.2022 / 18:00

Event Reminder
Oerlikon Capital Markets Day
on May 17, 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We have received many registrations for our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland, and thank you for your interest to join us at the event.

For those of you who would still like to join us in person, please register here by May 10, 2022, particularly if you would be joining us for lunch so that we can cater accordingly.

At the event, Oerlikon?s Group management will provide an update on the company?s strategic priorities. Additionally, Oerlikon?s two division CEOs will give further insights on their respective markets and growth drivers. The presentation will be held in English.

Date

 Tuesday May 17, 2022

Time (CEST)

11:45 Registration
12:00 - 13:15 Investor sit-down lunch with management
13:15 - 18:00 Presentation and Q&A
18:00 Flying dinner
Place
 

Park Hyatt Zurich
Beethovenstrasse 21
8001 Zürich
Speakers Michael Suess (Chairman), Roland Fischer (CEO), Philipp Mueller (CFO), Georg Stausberg (CEO Polymer Processing Solutions) and Markus Tacke (CEO Surface Solutions)

If you would be participating via the webcast, please click this link to join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from May 18, 2022 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir

For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13
Other international numbers Please click here

We look forward to welcoming you to our event.

Stephan Gick Peter Dickson
Head of Investor Relations Senior Manager ESG Communication and
Investor Relations

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343893

 
End of News EQS News Service

1343893  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
