OCA Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023

OCA Acquisition Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39901 85-2218652 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1345 Avenue of the Americas, 33rd Floor New York, NY 10105 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(212)201-8533

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant OCAXU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, included as part of the Units OCAX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable Warrants included as part of the Units, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 OCAXW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement or a Registrant.

On May 16, 2023, the board of directors of OCA Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), approved a draw of an aggregate of $90,000 (the "Extension Funds") pursuant to the Promissory Note, dated as of January 19, 2023, between the Company and OCA Acquisition Holdings LLC (the "Note"), which Extension Funds the Company deposited into the Company's trust account for its public stockholders on May 18, 2023. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which it must complete its initial business combination from May 20, 2023 to June 20, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of nine one-month extensions permitted under the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate an initial business combination, the Note will be repaid only from funds remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any, or will be forfeited, eliminated, or otherwise forgiven. Up to $1,080,000 of the total principal amount of the Note may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the lender into warrants of the Company at a price of $1.00 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private placement warrants issued to OCA Acquisition Holdings LLC at the time of the initial public offering of the Company.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 19, 2023