  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OCA Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCAX   US6708651046

OCA ACQUISITION CORP.

(OCAX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:34:51 2023-05-17 am EDT
10.40 USD   +0.39%
06:12aOca Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
06:08aOca Acquisition Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Oca Acquisition Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

OCA Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023

OCA Acquisition Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39901 85-2218652
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

1345 Avenue of the Americas, 33rd Floor

New York, NY

10105
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(212)201-8533

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant OCAXU The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, included as part of the Units OCAX The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Redeemable Warrants included as part of the Units, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 OCAXW The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement or a Registrant.

On May 16, 2023, the board of directors of OCA Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), approved a draw of an aggregate of $90,000 (the "Extension Funds") pursuant to the Promissory Note, dated as of January 19, 2023, between the Company and OCA Acquisition Holdings LLC (the "Note"), which Extension Funds the Company deposited into the Company's trust account for its public stockholders on May 18, 2023. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which it must complete its initial business combination from May 20, 2023 to June 20, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of nine one-month extensions permitted under the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate an initial business combination, the Note will be repaid only from funds remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any, or will be forfeited, eliminated, or otherwise forgiven. Up to $1,080,000 of the total principal amount of the Note may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the lender into warrants of the Company at a price of $1.00 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private placement warrants issued to OCA Acquisition Holdings LLC at the time of the initial public offering of the Company.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 19, 2023

OCA ACQUISITION CORP.
By: /s/ David Shen
Name: David Shen
Title: Chief Executive Officer and President

Attachments

Disclaimer

OCA Acquisition Corp. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,4 M 79,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart OCA ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
OCA Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Shen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Glat CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Gary R. Bennett Independent Chairman
Alec Lindsay Ellison Independent Director
Christine Houston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCA ACQUISITION CORP.1.27%79
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.22%62 098
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.96%24 977
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA2.28%11 409
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.57%10 137
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-6.81%9 992
