Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ocado Group said it intends to
appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as
independent non-executive chairman of the British online
supermarket's board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to
replace Stuart Rose, who will be retiring from the role.
Haythornthwaite, who has been chairman of Mastercard for 14
years, will join the Ocado board as an independent non-executive
director with effect from January 2021 before assuming the
chairman's role after Ocado's AGM in May, the company said on
Friday.
He will retire from his position at Mastercard at the end of
the year, the statement added.
Haythornthwaite is also a non-executive director at digital
services company Globant SA and has previously held the
position of chairman at Centrica Plc, Britain's largest
energy supplier, and state-owned rail track owner Network Rail
.
Last week, Ocado raised its annual earnings forecast for the
second time in two months. The group has seen sales soar this
year as the COVID-19 pandemic has generated huge demand for
grocery home delivery.
Ocado forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of "over 70 million pounds" ($94.49
million) for 2019-20 versus a previous forecast of "over 60
million pounds."
($1 = 0.7408 pounds)
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)