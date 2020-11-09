Ocado : Aldi UK to ramp-up click and collect trial

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British
arm of the German supermarket discounter, will extend its trial
of a click and collect grocery service by up to an additional
200 stores by Christmas, it said on Monday.
Britain's fifth-largest supermarket group, with 900 stores
and an 8% market share, has been expanding its channels to
customers.
In April it started selling online food parcels to help
self-isolating and vulnerable customers during the coronavirus
crisis and has also started a rapid delivery service in
partnership with Deliveroo.
Aldi launched its click and collect trial from a single
store in central England in September, before extending it to
cover 18 stores last month.
"This trial has been hugely popular so far," said Chief
Executive Giles Hurley.
Aldi customers can choose from a full range of grocery items
online, then drive to their local store where they can have
their shopping brought to their cars by store staff
contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.
Online grocery shopping has doubled its share of the UK
market to around 14% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
and online pioneer Ocado reckons it could reach 30%
over the next few years.
Last month Aldi said it was investing 1.3 billion pounds
($1.71 billion) over the next two years, including in opening
100 new stores and upgrading a further 100 stores.
($1 = 0.7602 pounds)
