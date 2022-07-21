Log in
    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:04 2022-07-21 am EDT
746.30 GBX   -3.68%
02:55aOcado Group's Fiscal H1 Loss Swells On Smart Platform Rollout Costs
MT
02:52aOcado Group Misses 1st Half Market Views as It Swung to Ebitda Loss on Lower Retail Sales
DJ
02:26aOcado maintains full-year guidance after first-half loss
RE
Ocado Group Misses 1st Half Market Views as It Swung to Ebitda Loss on Lower Retail Sales

07/21/2022 | 02:52am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Ocado Group PLC on Thursday missed market expectations after reporting a swing to an Ebitda loss for the first half of fiscal 2022 due to its sharply hit retail business, but said that its guidance remains unchanged.

The online grocer and retail-technology specialist posted losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first half ended May 29 of 13.6 million pounds ($16.3 million) compared with earnings of GBP61 million for the same period last year.

Ebitda was expected to decline markedly to GBP4 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the group

The FTSE 100 listed company said that Ocado Retail Ltd., the joint venture that it co-owns with Marks & Spencer Group PLC, posted an Ebitda of GBP31.3 million, down from GBP104.1 million for the first half of fiscal 2021.

This business's hit was linked to lower sales and cost inflation, partly offset by release of management long-term incentive provisions, Ocado said.

Revenue fell to GBP1.26 from GBP1.32 billion, when it was anticipated to increase to GBP2.67 billion, taken from Ocado's compiled consensus.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0251ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.44% 7264.31 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2.65% 774.8 Delayed Quote.-55.02%
