Ocado Group PLC : Ocado up for sale?

Ocado Group plc is the No. 1 online food products retailer in the United Kingdom. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution services (74.7%); - development of e-commerce solutions (25.3%): online food distribution technology platforms, logistics solutions, customer data delivery and management solutions, integrated software solutions, etc. As of 28/11/2021, the group operated 10 fulfilment centres in the United Kingdom and the United States. The United Kingdom accounts for 97.3% of net sales.

Sector Department Stores