  5. Ocado Group PLC : Ocado up for sale?

OCADO GROUP PLC

Equities OCDO GB00B3MBS747

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:44:35 2023-06-23 am EDT Intraday chart for Ocado Group plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
520.50 GBX -8.33% +12.75% -15.56%
10:43am London shares take a hit after rate hike decision ZB
10:14am Ocado Group PLC : Ocado up for sale? Alphavalue

Ocado Group PLC : Ocado up for sale?

Today at 04:14 am

Latest news about Ocado Group plc

London shares take a hit after rate hike decision
Ocado Group PLC : Ocado up for sale?
Stocks down after hawkish hike to rates
Stocks tumble after hawkish hike to UK rates
Man, AQR among funds with trades stung by Ocado's share surge -research
BoE moves hawkishly and hikes by 50 basis points
Ocado Shares Soar 38% Amid Rumored Interest from Amazon, Other Tech Giants
Amazon declines to comment on report of Ocado bid interest
Dogged central banks rein in risk
Ocado shares jump 20% on bid interest talk
European shares slide to near 3-month low on rate hike worries
US Futures, European Stocks Fall as Fed Flags Further Rate Hikes
Ocado spokesperson declines to comment on share price rise, report of bid interest
OCADO GROUP SPOKESPERSON DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SHARE PRICE RISE…
A recession seems less and less likely
JPMorgan Lowers Ocado PT, Keeps Underweight Recommendation
FTSE 100 treads water ahead of UK inflation, BoE
Healthcare stocks propel UK's FTSE 100 higher, miners lag
Analyst recommendations: Ball, Barclays, Ocado, Tesco, Philip Morris...
JPMorgan sees negative catalysts for Ocado
Muted open in Europe on lack of US impetus
UK grocery inflation fades to year-to-date low - Kantar
Abrdn sells HDFC stake; Lookers agrees to buyout
Fitch Maintains Ocado's Ratings on Execution Risks Amid Delayed Rollout of Customer Fulfillment Centers
Ocado-backed Karakuri to Wind Down Operations Amid Failed Rescue Deal
Financials

Sales 2023* 2,784 M 3,538 M
Capitalization 4 637 M 5 893 M
EV / Sales 2023*1.8x
Net income 2023* -396 M -503 M
Free-Float65.66%
P/E ratio 2023*
-11,9x
Net Debt 2023* 1,213 M 1,541 M
Yield 2023*
-
P/E ratio 2024 *
-14,5x
*Assessed data

Chart Ocado Group plc

Chart Ocado Group plc
Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is the No. 1 online food products retailer in the United Kingdom. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution services (74.7%); - development of e-commerce solutions (25.3%): online food distribution technology platforms, logistics solutions, customer data delivery and management solutions, integrated software solutions, etc. As of 28/11/2021, the group operated 10 fulfilment centres in the United Kingdom and the United States. The United Kingdom accounts for 97.3% of net sales.
Sector
Department Stores
Calendar
2023-07-17 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
5.678GBP
Average target price
8.119GBP
Spread / Average Target
+43.00%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Ocado Group plc
-15.56% 5 907 M $
ZOZO, INC.
Chart Analysis ZOZO, Inc.
-6.29% 6 398 M $
WAYFAIR INC.
Chart Analysis Wayfair Inc.
+73.58% 6 411 M $
MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
+0.62% 6 525 M $
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED
Chart Analysis FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
-3.81% 5 176 M $
MOMO.COM INC.
Chart Analysis momo.com Inc.
+6.23% 4 802 M $
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
-32.78% 8 030 M $
PT GLOBAL DIGITAL NIAGA TBK
Chart Analysis PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk
-2.98% 3 615 M $
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Chart Analysis Allegro.eu S.A.
+29.63% 8 503 M $
HUITONGDA NETWORK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Huitongda Network Co., Ltd.
-25.00% 2 177 M $
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
