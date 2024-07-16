Stock OCDO OCADO GROUP PLC
Ocado Group plc

Equities

OCDO

GB00B3MBS747

Department Stores

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:53:35 2024-07-16 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
367.3 GBX +7.90% Intraday chart for Ocado Group plc +5.70% -51.37%
04:38pm OCADO GROUP PLC : Strong H1 performance; full year outlook has improved Alphavalue
01:14pm FTSE falls further as Europe remains downbeat AN
Latest news about Ocado Group plc

OCADO GROUP PLC : Strong H1 performance; full year outlook has improved Alphavalue
FTSE falls further as Europe remains downbeat AN
Ocado raises guidance as revenue grows 13% in first half AN
UK grocery price inflation slowest in nearly 3 years in June - Kantar AN
European stocks lower as 'Trump trade' assessed AN
Transcript : Ocado Group plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2024
UK and US rate cuts in focus as London stocks open lower Our Logo
FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines; UK CPI in focus RE
Lower start; Powell sees inflation coming down AN
Ocado CEO: Investors should not be losing confidence RE
UK grocery inflation falls to 1.6%, says Kantar RE
Ocado Group Logs Lower H1 Loss; Revenue Climbs MT
UK's Ocado narrows first half loss and raises guidance RE
Earnings Flash (OCDO.L) OCADO GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP1.54B MT
Ocado Group plc Revises Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024 CI
Ocado Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 02, 2024 CI
Burberry and miners hit FTSE but New York shines AN
Bernstein Downgrades Ocado Group to Underperform, Cuts PT MT
Brace for a flurry of speeches from Fed officials Our Logo
European shares fall, led by luxury sector, utilities RE
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Broadcom, Fair Isaac, Williams-Sonoma, Ocado... Our Logo
Morgan Stanley cuts BP; Barclays lifts Glencore AN
Burberry warns on profit as suspends dividend AN
London stocks subdued as non-life insurers offset resource sector slide RE
FTSE 100 up; Hiscox jumps amid takeover interest AN

Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is the No. 1 online food products retailer in the United Kingdom. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution services (68.5%); - logistics services (19.3%); - development of e-commerce solutions (12.2%): online food distribution technology platforms, logistics solutions, customer data delivery and management solutions, integrated software solutions, etc. As of 03/12/2023, the group operated 22 customer fulfilment centres in the United Kingdom and the United States. The United Kingdom accounts for 86.7% of net sales.
Sector
Department Stores
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ocado Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
3.404 GBP
Average target price
6.234 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+83.15%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

1st Jan change Capi.
OCADO GROUP PLC Stock Ocado Group plc
-51.04% 3.67B
JD.COM, INC. Stock JD.com, Inc.
-6.33% 40.69B
COUPANG, INC. Stock Coupang, Inc.
+32.37% 37.87B
ALLEGRO.EU S.A. Stock Allegro.eu S.A.
+7.91% 9.93B
ZOZO, INC. Stock ZOZO, Inc.
+35.31% 8.21B
ETSY, INC. Stock Etsy, Inc.
-21.26% 7.2B
MONOTARO CO., LTD. Stock MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
+37.19% 6.58B
WAYFAIR INC. Stock Wayfair Inc.
-10.60% 6.53B
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED Stock FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
+4.17% 6.17B
PT GLOBAL DIGITAL NIAGA TBK Stock PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk
-6.64% 3.43B
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
