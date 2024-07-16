Ocado Group plc is the No. 1 online food products retailer in the United Kingdom. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution services (68.5%); - logistics services (19.3%); - development of e-commerce solutions (12.2%): online food distribution technology platforms, logistics solutions, customer data delivery and management solutions, integrated software solutions, etc. As of 03/12/2023, the group operated 22 customer fulfilment centres in the United Kingdom and the United States. The United Kingdom accounts for 86.7% of net sales.

Sector Department Stores