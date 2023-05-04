Ocado : Special Business resolutions passed at AGM held on 2 May 2023

DocuSign Envelope ID: D98667D0-642B-4F15-95BD-8982411276A9

Company No. 07098618

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

OCADO GROUP PLC

At the Annual General Meeting of Ocado Group plc (the "Company") duly convened and held at Numis Securities Limited, 45 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7BF on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 at 2.30pm, resolutions 19, 20, and 21 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 25 were passed as special resolutions, as extracted from the notice of meeting and set out below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 19 - Political donations

That, in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act"), the Company and all companies that are its subsidiaries at any time during the period for which this Resolution is effective are authorised, in aggregate, to:

make political donations to political parties and/or independent election candidates not exceeding £50,000 in total; make political donations to political organisations other than political parties not exceeding £50,000 in total; and incur political expenditure not exceeding £50,000 in total,

(as such terms are defined in sections 363 to 365 of the Companies Act) during the period commencing on the date of the passing of this Resolution and finishing at the end of next year's annual general meeting (or if earlier, the close of business on 2 August 2024).

Resolution 20 - Authority to allot shares (up to a maximum of one-third of the Company's issued share capital)

The Board be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company up to a nominal amount of £5,506,862 (such amount to be reduced by any allotments or grants made under Resolution 21, if passed, in excess of such sum) and so that the Board may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter. Such authority shall apply until the end of next year's annual general meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 2 August 2024) but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after the authority ends and the Board may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not ended.