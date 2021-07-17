Ocado : expects 'some disruption' from warehouse fire caused by robot malfunction

Log in
07/17/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Ocado Group Plc said on Saturday that the online grocer expected "some disruption to operations" from a fire caused by a robot malfunction in a warehouse.

"While we expect some disruption to operations, we are working to restore normal service as soon as possible", the company said in a statement, adding it expected the facility to begin operating within the coming week.

The fire on July 16 appeared to have been caused by the collision of three robots on the grid, the company said https://bit.ly/3hMbtm4.

No one was injured and all workers on the site were safe, according to the statement.

"The damage is limited to a small section of less than 1% of the grid having been contained by planned fire attenuation measures", Ocado said.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to deal with the fire at the warehouse, according to the London Fire Brigade https://bit.ly/3il9Avx.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
