LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said on Monday its U.S. partner Kroger had placed an order for a wide range of new automated technologies to roll out in warehouses across its network.

Ocado said the technologies include innovations such as On-Grid Robotic Pick (OGRP) and Automated Frameload (AFL), which will increase Kroger's efficiency and labour productivity. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)