    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
435.80 GBX   +10.86%
11:43aOcado shares jump over 10% on Kroger/Albertsons merger report
RE
10/12Bank of America Keeps Ocado At Buy, Trims PT
MT
10/11With eye on rising energy bills, Britons seek cheaper ways to cook -Kantar
RE
Ocado shares jump over 10% on Kroger/Albertsons merger report

10/13/2022 | 11:43am EDT
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares in British online supermarket and technology group Ocado were up over 10% in late London trade on Thursday on hopes the company could benefit if U.S. grocery giant Kroger Co merges with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc.

Kroger is Ocado's biggest client.

Kroger is in talks to merge with Albertsons, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S. firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses.

The initial deal saw Kroger identify at least 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

Ocado reported in May that six Kroger CFCs were live.

Ocado could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. 11.02% 28.51 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
KROGER -0.98% 45.59 Delayed Quote.1.72%
OCADO GROUP PLC 10.86% 435.8 Delayed Quote.-76.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 614 M 2 895 M 2 895 M
Net income 2022 -416 M -461 M -461 M
Net Debt 2022 797 M 883 M 883 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 202 M 3 548 M 3 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 19 347
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Ocado Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 393,10 GBX
Average target price 988,45 GBX
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Haythornthwaite Chairman
Mark Richardson Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC-76.57%3 548
AMAZON.COM, INC.-32.28%1 150 175
JD.COM, INC.-33.78%70 893
COUPANG, INC.-38.19%32 083
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.05%17 627
ETSY, INC.-51.51%13 441