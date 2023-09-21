"Ocado has doubled since we moved to neutral from underperform in June so having argued the risk-reward had become more-balanced, it seems now to be out of kilter again," wrote Exane in a note, sticking a 390 pence target price.
By 0718 GMT, Ocado, which has recently been at the centre of speculation about potential takeover interest, fell 5.6% to 763 pence, underperforming the broader FTSE 350 index, which was down 0.5%.
The shares are up 24% so far this year.
