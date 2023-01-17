Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ocado Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:05:10 2023-01-17 am EST
762.60 GBX   -5.62%
03:58aStocks in the red as inflation slashes UK wages
AN
03:55aOcado slide weighs on FTSE 100
RE
03:55aCost Of Living Crisis Drags Ocado Retail's FY22 Revenue Down Despite Record-high Christmas Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ocado slide weighs on FTSE 100

01/17/2023 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Ocado delivery van is driven along a road in Hackney, London

(Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 edged lower as Ocado sank on grim Christmas sales at its online supermarket venture, while data showing rising pay growth fuelled fears about the Bank of England keeping monetary policy tight.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 shed 0.3%.

Shares of retailer Ocado Group tumbled 7.0% after its online supermarket joint venture with Marks & Spencer, Ocado Retail, said customers purchased fewer items per order in the run-up to Christmas.

This saw the personal care, drug and grocery index lose 1.0%, making it the worst performing index.

Meanwhile, data showed pay, including bonuses, saw its biggest increase since 2001 in the UK, excluding jumps during the pandemic, raising worries that the central bank may find it harder to bring down double-digit inflation.

Online retail platform THG fell 7.2% after it said revenue rose 3.3% in 2022, far short of the 10-15% it had forecast in October.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.08% 7854.39 Delayed Quote.5.48%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.28% 20032.94 Delayed Quote.6.52%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.12% 1148.2 Real-time Quote.6.72%
OCADO GROUP PLC -6.61% 755.2 Delayed Quote.31.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.10% 1597.01 Real-time Quote.5.00%
All news about OCADO GROUP PLC
03:58aStocks in the red as inflation slashes UK wages
AN
03:55aOcado slide weighs on FTSE 100
RE
03:55aCost Of Living Crisis Drags Ocado Retail's FY22 Revenue Down Despite Record-high Christ..
MT
03:16aUK's Tight Labor Market to Pressure BOE on Rate Increases
DJ
02:58aUK real earnings continue to fall; stocks called down
AN
02:58aFTSE 100 Seen Edging Lowerl Employment Data in Focus
DJ
02:39aOcado Retail customers buy less per order as UK cost-of-living crisis weighs
RE
02:32aOcado-M&S JV Ocado Retail's FY22 Revenue Slips Amid Cost-of-living Crunch
MT
02:14aBritain's Ocado Retail sees sales rise but customers buy less per order
RE
01/16FTSE 100 extends win streak with record in sight
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCADO GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 592 M 3 164 M 3 164 M
Net income 2022 -407 M -497 M -497 M
Net Debt 2022 687 M 838 M 838 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 590 M 8 043 M 8 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 347
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 808,00 GBX
Average target price 1 026,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Head-Technology
Jörn Rausing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC31.00%8 043
AMAZON.COM, INC.16.81%1 000 986
JD.COM, INC.13.31%99 566
COUPANG, INC.14.96%29 936
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.54%27 441
ETSY, INC.12.43%16 926