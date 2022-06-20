Ocado to Raise Around GBP575 Million

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ocado Group PLC said late Monday that it will raise around 575 million pounds ($702.8 million) via a placing, a subscription and a retail offer via the PrimaryBid platform, and that it will use the proceeds to fund existing and expected customer requirement commitments.

The U.K. online grocer and retail-technology specialist said that the placing will be conducted via an accelerated bookbuild at the end of which it will determine the price at which the shares will be placed.

The company said that certain directors and members of the senior management team intend to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital of the company.

The company also said that it has agreed on a new GBP300 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of leading international banks.

Ocado also backed the guidance it gave earlier in the year. On Feb. 8, the company said it expected a return to strong, mid-teens revenue growth in 2022.

"The net proceeds of the capital raise is expected to give Ocado Group enough liquidity to fund the requirements of its existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term, with no additional group financing expected as the business becomes cashflow positive," the company said.

