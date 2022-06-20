Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ocado Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35 20/06/2022 BST
877.60 GBX   +5.61%
05:37pOcado to add over $1 bln to firepower with placing, new bank facility
RE
05:31pOcado to Raise Around GBP575 Million
DJ
06/14FTSE 100 Closes Lower Awaiting Interest Rate News
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ocado to add over $1 bln to firepower with placing, new bank facility

06/20/2022 | 05:37pm BST
LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado will boost its liquidity by over $1 billion to fund its growth, it said on Monday.

The group plans to raise 575 million pounds ($704.2 million) through a placing of new shares.

"The net proceeds of the capital raise is expected to give the company enough liquidity to fund the requirements of its existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term, driving strong growth and returns in the future," Ocado said.

A separate retail offer will raise up to 6.9 million pounds at the placing price.

Ocado also agreed a new 300 million pound ($367.4 million) revolving credit facility, provided by a syndicate of international banks.

In addition the group reiterated the full year guidance issued in February and updated last month.

Shares in Ocado have lost over half their value over the last year as its growth has slowed. ($1 = 0.8166 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OCADO GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 742 M 3 347 M -
Net income 2022 -333 M -407 M -
Net Debt 2022 1 058 M 1 292 M -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 163 M 7 523 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 347
Free-Float 63,0%
Ocado Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 831,00 GBX
Average target price 1 508,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Head-Technology
Jörn Rausing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC-50.80%7 523
AMAZON.COM, INC.-36.29%1 080 726
JD.COM, INC.-6.91%99 663
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.24%23 079
COUPANG, INC.-59.26%21 096
ETSY, INC.-67.06%9 167