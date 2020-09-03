Log in
Occidental Announces Dividend

09/03/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

MediaInvestors
Melissa E. SchoebJeff Alvarez
713-366-5615713-215-7864
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com jeff_alvarez@oxy.com 

