Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Occidental Announces Dividend

02/11/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2021.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts 
MediaInvestors
Melissa E. SchoebJeff Alvarez
713-366-5615713-215-7864
melissa_schoeb@oxy.comjeff_alvarez@oxy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
05:15aOccidental Announces Dividend
GL
02/10OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
02/08Exxon's Well-Timed Hop Onto Carbon-Capture Bandwagon -- Heard on the Street
DJ
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Moderate In Late Friday Trading
MT
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tracking Higher With Rising Commodity Prices
MT
02/05BlackRock Cuts Occidental Petroleum Stake by 5 Million Shares
MT
01/28U.S. SHALE PONDERS THE UNEXPECTED : what to do with coming cash windfall?
RE
01/21Big U.S. oil drillers have federal permits to mute effect of any Biden ban
RE
01/21OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Truist Adjusts Occidental Petroleum's Price Target to $25..
MT
01/20MARKET CHATTER : EOG Resources Reportedly Deemed Least Prepared of Energy Compan..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 566 M - -
Net income 2020 -14 654 M - -
Net Debt 2020 36 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,60x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 23 839 M 23 839 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,14 $
Last Close Price 25,60 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lee Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman
Marcia E. Backus Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION47.89%23 839
CONOCOPHILLIPS18.15%63 883
CNOOC LIMITED22.42%50 624
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.73%35 125
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.85%30 786
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY13.30%28 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ