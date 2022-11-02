Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXY   US6745991058

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
71.10 USD   -3.66%
06:01pOccidental Announces Dividend
GL
06:00pOccidental Announces Dividend
AQ
11/01Occidental Petroleum, 1PointFive Subsidiary, King Ranch Sign Land Lease Deal for Carbon Capture Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Occidental Announces Dividend

11/02/2022 | 06:01pm EDT
HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share on common stock payable on January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 12, 2022.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Investors
Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_moses@oxy.com		 Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 914 M - -
Net income 2022 13 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 68 558 M 68 558 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 678
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 73,80 $
Average target price 74,24 $
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lee Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yanni Charalambous Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Marcia E. Backus Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION150.43%68 558
CHEVRON CORPORATION55.28%356 684
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.03%162 668
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.45%79 884
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.84%67 522
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.06%60 096