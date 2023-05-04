Advanced search
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
02:01:25 2023-05-04
58.81 USD   -0.27%
01:46pOccidental Announces Dividend
GL
01:15pFactbox-Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance
RE
12:59pBuffett set for 59th shareholder marathon as big questions loom
RE
Occidental Announces Dividend

05/04/2023
HOUSTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2023.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts
 
  
MediaInvestors
Eric MosesNeil Backhouse
713-497-2017713-552-8811
eric_moses@oxy.cominvestors@oxy.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 978 M - -
Net income 2023 5 208 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 52 962 M 52 962 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 973
Free-Float 81,2%
Managers and Directors
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lee Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jack B. Moore Independent Chairman
Yanni Charalambous Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.68%52 962
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.62%297 137
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.57%116 449
CNOOC LIMITED22.44%74 047
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.28%65 256
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.66%61 701
